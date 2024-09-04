The police have arrested Spanish footballer Rafa Mir. dpa

A woman has filed a complaint of sexual aggression against the 27-year-old Valencia FC player. The police arrested him and a second person.

Professional footballer Rafa Mir from Spanish first division club FC Valencia has been arrested. The club confirmed this on its website. According to media reports, the 27-year-old is accused of sexual aggression.

"Regarding the press reports about the arrest of Valencia FC player Rafa Mir, the club is aware of the arrest and, in the absence of details, can only state that it will cooperate in any way that justice may require", the club announced.

Upon request, the police announced that two people had been arrested in this matter on Monday, although their identities could not be disclosed.

Serious allegations

The complaint was filed by a 25-year-old woman who claims that she was attacked in Rafa Mir's private home along with another 21-year-old woman, as reported by state TV station RTVE and other media. According to the woman, another man was involved in the incident.

The woman stated that she had to be treated in hospital after the attack and that she and her companion may have been sexually abused by the two men in Mir's apartment, RTVE reported.

Mir was expected to be brought before a judge on Wednesday to be questioned about the allegations. Mir is actually under contract with Sevilla FC, but was loaned to Valencia for one season.

