901st career goal Portugal win against Scotland thanks to joker Ronaldo

8.9.2024 - 23:03

Ronaldo celebrates.
Ronaldo celebrates.
Keystone

Portugal beat Scotland 2:1 at home in the Nations League. Croatia beat Poland 1:0.

08.09.2024, 23:21

Portugal's match-winner in Lisbon was once again Cristiano Ronaldo. The 39-year-old top striker scored his 901st career goal in the 88th minute to make it 2:1. Ronaldo had already scored three days earlier in the home game against Croatia, which was also won 2:1. Nevertheless, he was on the substitutes' bench in the first half.

The Portuguese reacted vehemently to the early 0:1 (7'), which Scott McTominay scored with a header. However, they had to wait until the 54th minute before Bruno Fernandes equalized with a powerful low shot.

The match-winner for the Croatians against Poland was the indestructible Luca Modric. The 38-year-old underlined his excellent shooting technique in Osijek with a well-placed finish in the 52nd minute. Thanks to their well-deserved victory, the Croatians caught up with the Poles on points. They had beaten the Scots 3:2 away from home in the first game.

