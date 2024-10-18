Etoile Carouge are the team of the moment in the Challenge League. In their 3-0 away win against Neuchâtel Xamax, the Geneva side celebrated their fifth victory in the last six league games.

SDA

Vincent Nvendo gave the promoted side the lead in front of 3,322 spectators in Neuchâtel in the 21st minute, after the break Bruno Caslei (61) and Florian Hysenaj (85) ensured an unchallenged seventh win of the season. It was the second time this season that Etoile Carouge scored three goals against the ambitious Neuchâtel side. At the end of July, the Geneva side won 3:1 at home.

Adrian Ursea's team are leaders with 22 points after eleven rounds, although Thun can draw level again with an away win at Vaduz on Saturday evening.

At the other end of the table, bottom side Stade Nyonnais ended a long dry spell. Despite trailing 0:1 at the break, the Vaud side recorded a 3:1 home win after six defeats in a row.

Aarau improved to 5th place thanks to the 3-0 away win in Schaffhausen.

Brief telegrams and rankings

Neuchâtel Xamax FCS - Etoile Carouge 0:3 (0:1). - 3322 spectators. - SR Drmic. - Goals: 21 Nvendo 0:1. 60 Caslei 0:2. 85 Hysenaj 0:3.

Stade Nyonnais - Wil 3:1 (0:1). - SR Dudic. - Goals: 11. Hajij 0:1. 72. Pasche (penalty) 1:1. 77. Appiah (own goal) 2:1. 92. Jaiteh 3:1.

Schaffhausen - Aarau 0:3 (0:3). - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 13. Koide 0:1. 37. Fazliu (penalty) 0:2. 43. Toure 0:3.

SDA