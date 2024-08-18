Raphael Wicky was sacked as coach at YB on March 4, 2024. Keystone

Last March, Raphael Wicky had to vacate his coaching post at YB. In an interview, the man from Valais talks about his dismissal. He would have liked more support from the club management.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Champions YB parted ways with their head coach Raphael Wicky last March. Around five months after his dismissal, Wicky spoke to the "NZZ" about the separation.

"The dismissal hit me hard. After these very successful times and with all the goals achieved, I would naturally have wished for more support," said Wicky.

Wicky was already contacted by various clubs and associations in the spring. He turned them down. In the fall, he will spend time as an intern, continue his training and cultivate his network. Show more

Raphael Wicky greeted his team YB from the Super League leaders' throne in March 2024. After a 1-0 defeat against FC Zurich, the Valais native was sacked by the Swiss champions.

Around four weeks after his dismissal from YB, Wicky was still keeping a low profile. "I'm recovering, I'm getting over it," he told blue Sport in April.

Now at least a few blades of grass have grown over the separation story. Wicky told theNZZ: "The dismissal hit me hard. After these very successful times and with all the goals achieved, I would naturally have liked more support."

"I never had the feeling that it was about my job"

YB's club management dismissed its then coach when Wicky was eliminated from the Europa League and the Cup within two weeks and the lead in the league over the runners-up Servette shrank to one point after two consecutive defeats. Wicky: "I always saw myself as part of the solution, never as part of the problem."

Raphael Wicky led YB to the Champions League in 23/24, where they faced Guardiola's Manchester City in the group stage. KEYSTONE

Accordingly, Wicky was surprised by his dismissal. "I never had the feeling before a game that it was about my job, on the contrary, the relationship with the players was always good." Wicky states: "When I had to leave, we were still leaders. Would you understand that you were no longer the right man for the job?"

YB's false start - Wicky: "I'm surprised"

YB's club management apparently no longer believed in Wicky's services, relied on Joël Magnin on an interim basis until the end of the season and then brought Patrick Rahmen on board. The start to the new season under Rahmen was unsuccessful. With two points from five games, the champions have so far fallen well short of their expectations.

Wicky on his former club's poor start: "Like everyone else, I'm surprised." But Wicky is not feeling anything like schadenfreude. "There are no bad feelings. We still live in Bern, too."

Wicky turned down all offers in the spring

It is unclear how long Bern will remain his home. "There were very interesting clubs and associations from almost every continent that contacted me in the spring." Wicky turned them down. He did not yet feel ready for a new challenge.

Wicky will soon embark on a five-week trip to Los Angeles, his wife's home. In the fall, he will sit in, continue his education and cultivate his network.