Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 900th career goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken another impressive mark in world football. The 39-year-old Portuguese scored his 900th career goal in the Nations League opener against Croatia.

The captain celebrated the interim 2:0 after 34 minutes with appropriate emotion. It was Ronaldo's 131st goal in his 213th international match. No footballer in the world has more caps and goals in an international shirt.

Ronaldo had already announced before the match that he was not thinking about ending his national team career. "If I'm no longer an added value, I'll be the first to go," he said. After the European Championship in Germany, it never occurred to him that his cycle was over. "On the contrary: it motivated me even more to keep going."

