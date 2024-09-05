  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Milestone Ronaldo scores 900th career goal in Nations League opener

SDA

5.9.2024 - 22:08

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 900th career goal
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 900th career goal
Keystone

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken another impressive mark in world football. The 39-year-old Portuguese scored his 900th career goal in the Nations League opener against Croatia.

05.09.2024, 22:08

05.09.2024, 22:32

The captain celebrated the interim 2:0 after 34 minutes with appropriate emotion. It was Ronaldo's 131st goal in his 213th international match. No footballer in the world has more caps and goals in an international shirt.

Ronaldo had already announced before the match that he was not thinking about ending his national team career. "If I'm no longer an added value, I'll be the first to go," he said. After the European Championship in Germany, it never occurred to him that his cycle was over. "On the contrary: it motivated me even more to keep going."

SDA

More from the department

"Most ridiculous red card since the introduction of VAR"How the net is angry about the joke sending off against Elvedi

Denmark - Switzerland 2:0. Swiss annoyed by the referee and the Danes

Denmark - Switzerland 2:0Swiss annoyed by the referee and the Danes

Swiss opponents share points. European champions Spain play to a draw in Serbia

Swiss opponents share pointsEuropean champions Spain play to a draw in Serbia