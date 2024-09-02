José Blesa, who worked for Ronaldo for a long time, has been responsible for the nutrition of the FCB professionals since the summer. Screenshot instagram/joseblesanutri

Xherdan Shaqiri has not yet made a big impact for FCB. José Blesa, the former nutritionist to mega-star Cristiano Ronaldo, is now set to do the job. The Spaniard knows how, what and when to eat.

FCB star Xherdan Shaqiri makes his second substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw in Sion. In the 19 minutes on the bumpy turf in the Tourbillon, the returnee remains pale.

blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler and all FCB fans hope that Shaqiri will soon be able to play from the start and for 90 minutes.

One person who can help ensure that Shaq is soon at 100 percent is the Spaniard José Blesa. He was superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's nutritionist for years. Show more

When Xherdan Shaqiri is substituted in the Tourbillon in the 71st minute, the Sion fans also applaud. Shaq makes no impact in the 19 minutes, neither rising nor falling. The score remains 1:1.

blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler does not want to rate Shaqiri's away debut in the Super League. The former goalkeeper says: "The pitch at the Tourbillon was certainly not ideal, the ball was slow. Shaq practically tripped over the ball the first time he touched it. It wasn't easy for him. People want to see a lot of him. Can he show that? It will certainly be difficult ..."

Zuberbühler went on to say that he wanted to take a closer look at Shaqiri's feet again in the next home game, "or perhaps when he plays from the start." Against Yverdon, FCB coach Fabio Celestini let his new superstar on the pitch for the last 24 minutes, in Sion now for 19 minutes.

Blesa raves about Ronaldo's professionalism

Shaqiri has not played 90 competitive minutes for almost four months, and at the European Championship in Germany, national team coach Murat Yakin criticized Shaqiri's fitness. In Basel, where expectations of Shaqiri are huge, he must now be brought up to the level as quickly as possible.

José Blesa is 36, Spanish and was Cristiano Ronaldo's nutrition coach for many years.

Blesa studied pharmacy, nutritional science and dietetics and has a master's degree in training theory and sports nutrition. "If I had to explain to a player how to eat properly," Blesa told the Basler Zeitung newspaper before the season ,"I would take Cristiano Ronaldo as an example."

Everything the now 39-year-old world star does for his body is at an absolute top level, continued Blesa, who has also worked with CR7 at Al-Nassr for the last two years.

In the first few weeks, he meticulously analyzed all the data from all the players. He then put together individual fitness and nutrition plans for Hitz, Ajeti, Frei & Co. Now he is doing the same for Shaqiri. So that XS can live up to the huge expectations of the fans. Anyone who sees the Spanish muscleman knows why the FCB stars follow his nutrition tips.

And anyone wondering how Ronaldo's nutritionist ended up at FCB. Athletic trainer Carlos Menendez put him in touch, the two know each other from Spain.