Premier League Schär's Newcastle miss out on leap to the top of the table

SDA

21.9.2024 - 18:00

Fabian Schär suffers Newcastle's first defeat of the young Premier League season against Fulham.
Picture: Keystone

Newcastle United lose for the first time in the 5th round of the Premier League. Fabian Schär's team lost 3-1 to Fulham and missed out on a move to the top of the table.

21.09.2024, 18:05

Newcastle improved in the second half and reduced the deficit shortly after the restart through Harvey Barnes. However, the Londoners left nothing to chance and took care of the decision in stoppage time. Before the 0:1, Schär had lost the duel against goalscorer Raul Jimenez.

Liverpool moved past Newcastle with an unchallenged 3-0 win over Bournemouth. The team of new coach Arne Slot closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City in terms of points. The top-of-the-table clash between unbeaten City (12 points) and Arsenal (10 points) will take place on Sunday.

Premier League. Liverpool with a must-win against Bournemouth

SDA

