Sheraldo Becker (l.), once under contract with Union Berlin, scored Real Sociedad's winner at home against FC Barcelona Keystone

FC Barcelona's good run comes to an end in the Basque Country. The Spanish leaders were beaten 0:1 away to Real Sociedad in the 13th round.

Despite their second defeat in the current championship, Barcelona continue to lead the table with a six-point advantage over their closest rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalans supposedly took the lead in the away game through Robert Lewandowski after 13 minutes, but the Pole's goal was taken back due to offsides. Real Sociedad then got into the game better and were rewarded with a 1-0 lead after just over half an hour through former Bundesliga striker Sheraldo Becker (Union Berlin). The hosts held on to their lead until the end.

It was Barça's first defeat since the end of September. Coach Hansi Flick's team have recently enjoyed a strong run, conceding four goals to Real Madrid in the Clasico and five to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

