Shock for Juventus couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz: on Friday night, burglars broke into their home in Turin. The perpetrators steal watches and jewelry worth around 500,000 euros.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Italian media, Alisha Lehmann and her partner Douglas Luiz were the victims of a burglary while they were out with their respective Juventus Turin teams.

The thieves stole watches worth 500,000 euros and several diamond necklaces. Show more

It's actually a normal Friday evening for the dream football couple from Turin: Douglas Luiz is on the pitch for Juventus Turin against Lazio Roma, Alisha Lehmann is training with the women's team for the match against Inter Milan.

But neither of them had any idea what was going on in their home that night. Burglars take advantage of the couple's absence and break into their home in Turin, as reported by several Italian media outlets. They steal eleven watches from Douglas Luiz worth around 500,000 euros and several diamond necklaces from Alisha Lehmann.

When the couple returned home, they were in for a nasty surprise. The police are on the scene, securing evidence and investigating. It is said to have been a shock for the two Juventus stars.

