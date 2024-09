Ricardo Dionisio is no longer coach of Stade Lausanne-Ouchy Keystone

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and coach Ricardo Dionisio are parting ways. The 41-year-old Portuguese coach has been released by mutual agreement, the club announced.

Dionisio joined the former Super League club in November 2023, but was unable to prevent direct relegation to the Challenge League. In the current season, the team is once again bottom of the table with just one win after eight rounds. Dionisio's successor is still vacant.

