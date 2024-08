The Stuttgart team made it through the first round of the cup without any problems. Picture: Keystone

Fabian Rieder makes his first appearance in the starting line-up for Stuttgart. The player from Bern played 75 minutes to help Stuttgart advance to the 2nd Cup round.

SDA

Thanks in part to a goal from former St. Gallen player Ermedin Demirovic, the Swabians beat third-division side Preussen Münster 5-0.

