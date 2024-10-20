John Stones (3rd from right) scores the decisive 2:1 shortly before the end. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire/dpa

Manchester City struggled for a long time in Wolverhampton. The defending champions only clinched victory shortly before the end.

English champions Manchester City have celebrated a last-minute victory in the Premier League. At Wolverhampton Wanderers, the team of coach Pep Guardiola only scored in stoppage time through John Stones to win 2:1 (1:1). The Cityzens remain undefeated in the league.

Stones headed home the winner for the defending champions in the fifth minute of stoppage time after former Leipzig player Josko Gvardiol (33rd minute) had equalized at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium. Prior to that, Jörgen Strand Larsen (7) had given Wolverhampton an early lead. Guardiola's side were the dominant team after that, but were repeatedly thwarted by Wolves' defensive compactness.

Strong saves

Guardiola brought on Jack Grealish and other attacking players in the closing stages. Man City created a few chances, but lacked precision when finishing. Wolverhampton goalkeeper José Sa also shone with several saves, preventing his team from going behind for a long time - until Stones jumped higher than his opponents after a Phil Foden corner.

