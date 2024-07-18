Switzerland's performances at the European Championship are also reflected in the FIFA World Ranking. Imago

Switzerland has moved up four places in the FIFA world rankings following its successful European Championship campaign and is now ranked 15th.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you World champions Argentina remain at the top of the FIFA world rankings. The team led by captain Lionel Messi won the Copa América and is now ahead of France, Spain, England and Belgium at the top.

The national team moved up four places to 15th.

Germany moved up three places at the home European Championship and jumped from 16th to 13th. Show more

The FIFA world rankings are headed by Argentina, who recently triumphed at the Copa America. France are in second place, followed by the newly crowned European champions Spain. The Furia Roja have climbed five places.

European Championship finalists England (+1) and Brazil (-1) follow in the other places. The major losing nations include Belgium (6th place, -3), Portugal (8th, -2) and Croatia (12th, -3).

The Swiss national team climbed four places to 15th place. Switzerland's highest ranking was in August 1993, when it was placed third when the FIFA World Ranking was introduced.

Among the UEFA countries, Turkey made the biggest leap and is now ranked 26th (+16th). Denmark (21st) and Serbia (32nd), Switzerland's group opponents in the Nations League alongside Spain, saw no changes in the ranking.