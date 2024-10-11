The defeat against Albania should remain the only one: Bradley Fink and the Swiss U21 national team have qualification for the European Championship finals in their own hands Keystone

The Swiss U21 national team is well on the way to qualifying for the European Championship for the third time in a row. It will take the final two steps against Finland and Romania.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The U21 national team still has two games to play in the European Championship qualifiers.

The U21s face Finland on Friday and Romania on Tuesday.

Both opponents are one point behind the U21 team, which is currently top of the table. Show more

"We have everything in our own hands, so we want to go into the games with a lot of self-confidence" - the message from U21 head coach Sascha Stauch ahead of the final qualifying games is unmistakable. Anything other than direct qualification for the European Championship in Slovakia would be a disappointment for the Swiss U21s.

The starting position in Group E is extremely exciting. Switzerland are one point ahead of Finland and Romania. They will face these opponents on Friday (in Lucerne) and Tuesday (in Bucharest) to decide who wins the group.

Leading the table again

Recently, the engine stuttered a little in front of the home crowd. Switzerland failed to win their last two home games. Against Romania in Neuchâtel, Daniel Dos Santos at least salvaged a point with his goal shortly before the end. In Lausanne, the game against Albania was lost 1:2. The first defeat of the current campaign was tantamount to losing the lead in the table.

Only thanks to Romania's subsequent defeat in Finland and Switzerland's simultaneous victory in Montenegro is Sascha Stauch's team back in pole position. Four points from the remaining two games will be enough to secure a place at the European Championship as group winners.

Third participation in a row?

The nine group winners and the best three group runners-up will qualify directly for next year's finals (June 11-28) in Slovakia, as well as three further group runners-up via the play-offs. This would be Switzerland's third consecutive appearance at the European Championships, having failed to qualify for the finals four times in a row.

