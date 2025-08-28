Leon Avdullahu now plays for Hoffenheim. But the 21-year-old hasn't just changed his club jersey. IMAGO/DeFodi Images

Leon Avdullahu will not be playing for the Swiss national team, but for Kosovo. Many other football stars with a Swiss passport have also decided to play for another country.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leon Avdullahu is turning his back on the Swiss national team and will play for Kosovo in future.

The midfielder played for Switzerland up to U21 level.

Avdullahu is one of many well-known Swiss footballers who have decided to play for the national team of another country. Show more

On Tuesday, the Swiss Football Association announced that Leon Avdullahu will not be playing for the Swiss national team in future, but for that of Kosovo.

The SFA said it was a disappointment and that they only wanted to have players in the national team who "identify one hundred percent with our country and our national team".

Avdullahu is not the first player to decide against the Swiss national team. These are the most prominent footballers who have not played for Switzerland but for another national team.

Mladen Petric

The striker played one more game for the Swiss U21s under Köbi Kuhn, after which Petric opted for Croatia. In November 2001, he made his debut for "the plaid team". He was called up until 2013 and made a total of 44 international appearances, in which he scored 12 goals.

Petric is now a much sought-after pundit and is on duty for "blue Sport" in the Champions League, among other things.

Chose Croatia over Switzerland: Mladen Petric. KEYSTONE

Ivan Rakitic

The blonde from Möhlin played for Switzerland from U16 to U21. After that, however, the midfield strategist opted for Croatia, where he made his debut in September 2007. The highlight of Rakitic's national team career was reaching the 2018 World Cup final, which the Croats lost 4:2 to France. Rakitic played a total of 106 international matches and scored 15 goals.

Rakitic ended his career this summer with Hajduk Split, and his greatest success at club level was winning the Champions League with FC Barcelona in 2015, where Rakitic scored the 1:0 in the final against Juventus. Without a doubt: Ivan Rakitic was the biggest loss suffered by the Swiss Football Association.

Ivan Rakitic after losing the 2018 World Cup final. Getty

Milos Veljkovic

The FC Basel-educated junior made a single appearance for the Swiss U16s in central defense in 2011 (his partner at the time was a certain Kevin Mbabu). At the time, he was lured to Tottenham, where he was unable to play for the national team. After several loan spells on the island, he then found his way into the Bundesliga at Werder Bremen in 2016, where he played until the summer of 2025 before moving to Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

Veljkovic jumped ship from the SFV early on and followed the lure of Serbia at U17 level. He became European champion there with the U19s and even became world champion with the U20s. He has since played 35 international matches for Serbia's senior national team.

Milos Veljkovic in a duel with Brazil's Richarlison at the 2022 World Cup. FIFA via Getty Images

Berat Djimsiti

The former FC Zurich junior made a total of 20 appearances for the Swiss U18, U19 and U21 teams. In 2015, however, he opted for the Albanian national team, where he has played 63 international matches to date. At club level, Djimsiti joined Atalanta Bergamo in 2016, where he developed into one of the best defenders in Serie A.

Berat Djimsiti in 2012, then still with the Swiss U21 team. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri) KEYSTONE

Zdravko Kuzmanovic

Zdravko Kuzmanovic's talent was recognized early on. In January 2007, aged just 20, he moved from Basel to Serie A side AC Fiorentina. At the time, the midfielder was still playing for the Swiss U21 team, but the last of a total of 30 games for the Swiss youth teams soon followed - he made his debut for Serbia in the summer of the same year. Kuzmanovic made 51 international appearances and played most successfully at club level for VfB Stuttgart and Inter Milan.

Zdravko Kuzmanovic is shown a yellow card against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) KEYSTONE

Izet Hajrovic

In 2012, Izet Hajrovic even wore the shirt of the Swiss senior national team. Back then, Ottmar Hitzfeld substituted him in a friendly match against Tunisia. Because it was only a friendly match, Hajrovic was free to switch nations, which he did and joined Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2013. However, it would have been difficult for the winger to establish himself in the national team in Switzerland anyway. After all, Hajrovic made 27 international appearances for Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Amir Abrashi

Before Abrashi earned 51 caps and two European Championship appearances with Albania, he was a fixture in the Swiss youth teams. He made 43 appearances for the national U-teams. In 2011, he was part of the successful U21 team that only lost to Spain in the European Championship final and later formed the backbone of the senior team. However, there was too much competition for Abrashi in the Swiss midfield, and so the GC identification figure opted for Albania.

Amir Abrashi at the 2016 European Championship against France's Paul Pogba. KEYSTONE

Eman Kospo

The first 18-year-old is considered a great promise in central defense. In 2023, he moved from GC to FC Barcelona at the age of 16 and then on to Florence this summer. Kospo was a regular in the national U-teams, often even as captain. But because the Swiss association remained too passive and "didn't show him any prospects", Kospo decided to play for Bosnia in the future.

Now playing for Florence and Bosnia: Eman Kospo. IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Taulant Xhaka

The brother of national team captain Granit Xhaka was a regular in the Swiss U-team (44 games in total). However, Taulant Xhaka did not make the grade for the senior team, so the midfielder opted for Albania instead. The big highlight came at Euro 2016, when Taulant and Albania faced Switzerland with his brother Granit. Switzerland narrowly won the emotional match 1:0.

Brotherly duel at Euro 2016: Taulant and Granit Xhaka. KEYSTONE

Nedim Bajrami

Bajrami played for Switzerland up to U21 level, making 51 appearances and scoring 15 goals. However, instead of making the senior squad, Bajrami opted for Albania, where the 26-year-old has played 35 games and scored 6 goals. Bajrami caused a sensation at Euro 2024 when he scored the 1:0 against Italy after just 23 seconds, the fastest European Championship goal in history.

Bajrami knows Italy very well anyway, as the former GC youngster moved to Empoli in 2019, then went to Sassuolo, but is now under contract with Glasgow Rangers.

Nedim Bajrami after his historic goal against Italy.

Haris Tabakovic

He made his big breakthrough relatively late. Haris Tabakovic moved to Hungary via YB and GC and later to Austria. From there, he made the move to Schalke 04 in Germany in 2023. Hoffenheim brought him in for three million euros in the summer of 2024, but loaned him out to Gladbach for this season.

Tabakovic made 15 appearances for Switzerland at U21 level, scoring six goals. However, it was never enough for him to make the senior team and so the striker opted for Bosnia in 2023 - at the age of 29. However, he is yet to score in five games.

Tabakovic was a goal scorer at U21 level, but never made it into the senior squad. Keystone

