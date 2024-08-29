Two hot transfer candidates ahead of deadline day: Romelu Lukaku and Jonathan Tah. imago

Deadline day is approaching. In the top 5 leagues, transfers are only possible until Friday evening. However, one or two big names could still change clubs.

Jan Arnet

When do the transfer windows close in the top leagues? Bundesliga: Friday, August 30 (20:00)

Serie A: Friday, August 30 (20:00)

Premier League: Friday, August 30 (00:00, night to Saturday)

La Liga: Friday, August 30 (00:00, night to Saturday)

Ligue 1: Friday, August 30 (00:00, night to Saturday)

In Switzerland, transfers are still possible until September 9. Show more

Market value: 30 million euros Romelu Lukaku

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, his move from Chelsea to Napoli is already fixed. On Wednesday, videos of the Belgian arriving at Napoli made the rounds on the internet. The transfer is not yet official, but is close to being finalized.

Market value: 35 million euros Federico Chiesa

Like Lukaku, Chiesa also appears to have already found his new club. According to media reports, his transfer from Juventus to Liverpool is already in the bag. The Reds are said to be transferring 13 million euros plus bonus payments to Turin. However, this transfer is not yet official.

Market value: 100 million euros Victor Osimhen

Osimhen went from being a crowd favorite at Napoli to persona non grata because the Nigerian has been openly toying with a move away from southern Italy for months. After PSG initially wanted to sign the 25-year-old, Chelsea seemed to be in pole position for a long time. However, there are now indications that a transfer to Saudi Arabia is on the cards. A delegation from Al Ahly flew to Napoli on Wednesday to convince Osimhen of a move to the desert. Chelsea are also still in the race.

🚨🇳🇬 Plan revealed now confirmed: Al Ahli delegation has arrived in Italy for direct talks with Osimhen and his camp.



Contract on table with release clause, as Osimhen wanted.



🔵↪️ Chelsea in active talks with Osimhen on salary.



Al Ahli deal only happen if #CFC talks collapse. pic.twitter.com/vfu8u0fkE0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

Market value: 30 million euros Jadon Sancho

During his six-month loan spell at Dortmund last season, Sancho was at least able to show why Manchester United paid €85 million for the winger three years ago. But even after a reconciliation with United coach Erik ten Hag, Sancho's future does not appear to lie in Manchester. The 24-year-old was not in the squad for the first two Premier League games. Juventus would like to bring Sancho in on loan with an option to buy. Chelsea are said to have offered a swap with Raheem Sterling. Talks are ongoing.

Market value: 30 million euros Jonathan Tah

A few weeks ago, Tah's move to Bayern Munich seemed almost certain, before the German record champions backed down and caused Leverkusen boss Fernando Carro to lose his temper. However, it is still uncertain whether he will stay with the German champions. Apparently, FC Barcelona are now hoping for a last-minute transfer of Tah and, according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, are offering 20 million euros. The player's side is also said to have made contact with Bayern again. As Tah's contract only runs until 2025, a transfer seems very likely.

🚨🆕 #Deco, now directly involved and working on a transfer of Jonathan #Tah as Hansi Flick wants him ✔️@FCBarcelona are currently willing to pay 20 million euros. Bayer 04 are aware of this.



There were also new talks between the player’s management and FC Bayern today. But no… pic.twitter.com/BPNiEsLjCh — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 28, 2024

Market value: 50 million euros Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman has long been considered a transfer candidate by Bayern Munich. The Frenchman is now said to have agreed to a transfer to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. According to the French sports newspaper "L'Equipe", Coman has informed those responsible at the German record champions of his decision. The clubs are also said to have already reached an agreement. However, this transfer could still take some time, as the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is still open until October 6.