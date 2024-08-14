Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro doesn't think much of Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl. IMAGO/DeFodi

The air is thick between Bundesliga heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich. At a traditional meeting with representatives of the Leverkusen fan club, Bayer boss Fernando Carro publicly takes a swipe at Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl. The reason: defender Jonathan Tah.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fernando Carro, managing director at Bayer Leverkusen, has sharply criticized Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl.

The two clubs apparently reached an agreement during negotiations for the transfer of Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, which has now not been honored.

The transfer of the German international is therefore likely to be off the table.

Bayern have not yet commented on Carro's comments. Show more

It has actually been clear for several weeks: Bayer Leverkusen's defensive boss Jonathan Tah is to move to Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of 25 million euros and five million euros in bonuses. The two clubs have already reached an agreement, according to several German media reports. The sale of defenders Mathijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich to Manchester United was seen as a prerequisite.

Both de Ligt and Mazraoui signed their contracts with United on Tuesday. The Munich club will receive a transfer fee of a rumored 60 million euros for the two players (45 million for de Ligt, 15 for Mazraoui). Despite the two departures, Bayern are said to have refrained from transferring Tah. The "Kicker"reports that the agreement was only verbal and never put in writing. The deal between Leverkusen and FCB is now at a standstill.

Carro on Eberl: "Wouldn't negotiate with him"

Bayern's change of course is causing great annoyance in Leverkusen. Fernando Carro, Managing Director and CEO in Leverkusen, had clear words at a traditional meeting together with Managing Director Simon Rolfes and coach Xabi Alonso with several hundred representatives of the Leverkusen fan clubs in the BayArena on Tuesday: "Well, I think nothing of Max Eberl, absolutely nothing," complained the Bayer boss and made it clear: "I wouldn't negotiate with him."

A clear statement in the direction of Bayern and their own sporting director Simon Rolfes, who had previously answered questions about a transfer of the defender passively. Tah's move to Munich should therefore be off the table for good.

Rumor has it that Bayern would only be interested in buying him if the transfer fee was significantly lower than the original offer of 20 plus five million euros. Bayer Leverkusen are unlikely to enter into such a deal.

