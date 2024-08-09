  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Thun win top match ++ Aarau still winless ++ Bellinzona score at Xamax

Linus Hämmerli

9.8.2024

Thun won the top match in the Challenge League 2-0 away against newly promoted Etoile Carouge, while Aarau and relegated Stade Lausanne-Ouchy drew 1-1 and are still waiting for their first win.

9.8.2024

A crowd of 809 watched the clash between the only two unbeaten teams in the Challenge League. Leonardo Bertone and Marc Gutbub gave the visitors from Thun a 2-0 lead in the first 29 minutes. Although the Bernese Oberlanders only had 36% possession, they dominated the game with their quick transition play and determined attacks. Gutbub has already scored three goals in the first four games for Thun.

Ambitious relegated teams Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and FC Aarau are still not getting off the mark. Both teams, who would like to be among the frontrunners, are still waiting for their first win after the 1-1 draw. Aarau, the "perennial promotion contenders", have regularly had a weak start to the season of late. But never as weak as this summer since 2017 (6 games, 2 points).

In Friday's third game, Neuchâtel Xamax and AC Bellinzona drew 2-2 in the chasing duel. Xamax led 2-0 after 13 minutes, but squandered the lead again.

