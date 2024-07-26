Brunello Iacopetta (39) hung up his football boots at an early age. He wanted to become a coach. Starting with the juniors at his youth club, he now coaches the professionals at FC Aarau. Who is this talented coach anyway? blue Sport was at his home.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brunello Iacopetta has been coach at FC Aarau since July 2024. The club's history and ambitions convinced him to make the switch.

At the age of 15, Iacopetta was discovered by his coach at FC Frauenfeld. Iacopetta's coaching career began with the words "You have incredible skills".

Football is an integral part of the Thurgau native's life. He has little time to take a deep breath. When he does, he spends it with his family, jogging or listening to the music of Hecht. In an interview with blue Sport, Iacopetta reveals his personal side. Show more

Brunello Iacopetta is the youngest coach in the Challenge League. The 39-year-old has been on the touchline at FC Aarau since this season. Before that, he held the reins at FC Wil. Iacopetta returns to his old stomping ground for his second competitive match as the new Aarau coach. The man from Thurgau talks to blue Sport about his move to the cantonal capital of Aargau, his coaching idols and himself as a person.

blue Sport: Brunello Iacopetta, what does football mean to you?

Brunello Iacopetta: Football has been very important to me since I was little. I grew up next to the football pitch and could be found there practically every day. That's how the whole passion started. To this day, I can't imagine life without it.

What was your favorite position to play in?

Today they say that when you start out, you should play everywhere. When I was a junior, I used to fixate on one position. My current brother-in-law was a goalie back then and that's how I ended up focusing on that position.

So you were a goalkeeper during your entire time as a player?

Yes, you can't really say that, but it's true. I was a goalkeeper, but I stopped playing football relatively early on. I was more interested in coaching, so at some point I had to make a decision. Football or coaching. It just didn't work out anymore. I was on the pitch seven days a week. Then I decided to become a coach.

The current YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller played 21 competitive games for FC Wil under the former goalkeeper Iacopette. But Icaoppetta no longer knows much about being a goalkeeper. KEYSTONE

How did that come about?

It all started relatively early, at the age of 15. A coach of mine said to me: "I can see you have incredible skills, can you imagine being a coach?" I was hooked on the idea. I first coached the E-juniors at FC Frauenfeld. I was immediately hooked on working with people, being able to accompany young boys, develop them and help them. And so it developed more and more.

What were Brunello Iacopetta's "incredible skills"?

You'd have to ask my former coach. Nevertheless, it was certainly the way I dealt with people, how I was able to motivate and support the boys. Those were certainly the first skills I had. Step by step, of course, the coach Brunello also developed in various facets.

Was there an "aha" moment in your career when you realized that there was more to it than just the junior level?

There has never been such a point. It's more of a development. There was always something new at every step. In the end, every step was a bit of an aha moment.

One step happened a few weeks ago. You signed for FC Aarau. Why did you decide to join FCA?

A lot went through my head when FC Aarau first showed an interest. I then wrote down all the points that could be decisive for a transfer. In my eyes, FC Aarau was a possible next step. A lot of things fitted. The club, the history, the club's ambitions.

Brunello Iacopetta has been coach at FC Aarau since summer 2024. KEYSTONE

How were your first few weeks as the new Aarau coach?

The first few weeks were very intense. Getting to know the players and the people around the club, introducing my ideas. Everything takes a lot of time. Step by step, we are getting closer and closer to what I have in mind.

Now you're returning to your previous place of work in your second competitive match. FC Wil will host Aarau. How does it feel to return to Wil?

There are two facets. First and foremost, it's about three points. On the other hand, I had a good time at FC Wil. I'm looking forward to seeing all the people there again. I'm looking forward to the atmosphere, without discussion. But at the end of the day, it's about the three points.

Do you have a great coaching idol?

More than one. I follow a lot of coaching personalities. Some that I've met and some that I follow from afar. I try to take something from each of them. I've just read the book by Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt. It fits in relatively well with my ideas. The book allowed me to follow someone who inspires me. I try to do the same on the pitch or by watching press conferences.

Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt is an inspirational figure for Iacopetta. IMAGO/Langer

If you could coach a club of your choice, which one would it be? FC Aarau out of the question, of course.

In terms of heart or style of play?

From the heart.

Inter Milan, of course. I'm a big Inter fan. Everyone who knows me knows that. But of course there are lots of exciting clubs. You shouldn't forget that either.

Now let's talk a bit more about you as a person. Where do you take a deep breath?

As a coach, I don't have that much time to slow down. Driving helps me a lot. I listen to music and podcasts. I'm also a family man. My family means everything to me. When you come home, you have to function and be there for the children. That's something I really enjoy doing. I also love reading and jogging. Headphones in and just go.

So music is a constant in your life. What music is playing on your headphones?

The crazy thing is: I don't even notice exactly what music is playing. But of course, I love listening to Italian music because of my background. And I also love listening to Hecht.

What characterizes you as a person?

I'm characterized by being family-oriented. I'm a person who tries to please everyone. It's important to me that everything is right - whether at home or in football. I try to organize situations in such a way that everyone can feel comfortable. But I'm also very demanding on the pitch and have high expectations. But always with the aim of helping people to progress.