Is the new regulatory authority in English football coming? If so, there could be severe penalties. According to a media report, UEFA has already issued a warning.

According to a report in The Times, UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis has warned England of serious consequences regarding the plans being pursued by politicians for a regulatory authority in English professional football. Theodoridis is said to have written to Lisa Nandy, the minister responsible for sport, demanding that there should be "no government interference in the organization of football".

According to the Times, which says it obtained its information from a copy of the letter, the top official of the European Football Union is said to have warned of the far-reaching powers of the said regulatory authority to monitor clubs in England's top leagues. He also criticized the idea that the authority could overrule the English professional leagues in the distribution of TV money.

Home European Championship without England?

Theodoridis is quoted as saying that "special rules" are in place to prevent state interference in order to guarantee the autonomy of sport and the fairness of sporting competition. The ultimate sanction in the event of non-compliance would be "the exclusion of the association from UEFA and the teams from the competitions". In the worst-case scenario, England would also be excluded from the 2028 European Championship, which is to be held jointly with Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

A draft bill for a new supervisory authority was presented in the spring. The body is to be given extensive powers in key matters relating to the top five leagues of men's football in England. It is intended to protect clubs from financial mismanagement and, for example, prevent rich clubs from joining the Super League. The draft legislation also provides for the introduction of a new aptitude test for potential club owners before they are allowed to take over a club.

