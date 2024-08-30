Union Berlin celebrate Benedict Hollerbach's (left) winning goal in the 34th minute to make it 1-0 Keystone

In Friday's Bundesliga match, Union Berlin beat newly promoted St. Pauli 1:0. A transfer on the day of the match is a talking point.

The surprising departure of Robin Gosens shook up the Berlin line-up. The German international, record purchase (a year ago) and top scorer for the Köpenickers left Union Berlin at the last minute. Even Union's managing director Horst Heldt was surprised by Gosens' change: "Until ten past four I assumed that Robin (Gosens) would be on the pitch and playing today. Then the news came and we made it happen."

Where Gosens is moving to and on what terms has not yet been officially confirmed. According to reports, AC Florence will be Gosens' new club.

Union Berlin and St. Pauli played against each other for the first time in the Bundesliga. Fighting was the trump card on both sides, scoring chances were in short supply. Benedict Hollerbach scored the goal of the evening in the first half.

