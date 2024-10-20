Well on target: Union Berlin and its Danish goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow Keystone

Union Berlin win 2-0 at Holstein Kiel in the 7th round of the Bundesliga and move up to 5th place.

SDA

After almost being relegated last season, Union Berlin are now looking upwards again. Tom Rothe was the match-winner with a goal and an assist in the 2-0 win at promoted Kiel.

Union are now level on points with defending champions Leverkusen in 5th place, three points behind co-leaders Bayern Munich and Leipzig. Holstein Kiel, on the other hand, are still waiting for their first win in the Bundesliga after their seventh game (two draws).

Telegrams:

Holstein Kiel - Union Berlin 0:2 (0:1). - 15'034 spectators. - Goals: 18 Kemlein 0:1. 89 Rothe 0:2.

Results and ranking:

Results. Friday: Borussia Dortmund - St. Pauli 2:1 (1:0). - Saturday: Bayer Leverkusen - Eintracht Frankfurt 2:1. Hoffenheim - Bochum 3:1. SC Freiburg - Augsburg 3:1. Mainz 05 - RB Leipzig 0:2. Borussia Mönchengladbach - Heidenheim 3:2. Bayern Munich - VfB Stuttgart 4:0. - Sunday: Holstein Kiel - Union Berlin 0:2. Wolfsburg - Werder Bremen 17.30.

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 7/17. 2. RB Leipzig 7/17. 3. SC Freiburg 7/15. 4. Bayer Leverkusen 7/14. 5. Union Berlin 7/14. 6. Eintracht Frankfurt 7/13. 7. Borussia Dortmund 7/13. 8. Heidenheim 7/9. 9. VfB Stuttgart 7/9. 10. Borussia Mönchengladbach 7/9. 11. Werder Bremen 6/8. 12. Mainz 05 7/8. 13. Wolfsburg 6/7. 14. Hoffenheim 7/7. 15. Augsburg 7/7. 16. St. Pauli 7/4. 17. Holstein Kiel 7/2. 18. Bochum 7/1.

SDA