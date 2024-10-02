  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Ankle ligament injury Vargas will miss the Nati against Serbia and Denmark

SDA

2.10.2024 - 14:43

Missing national coach Murat Yakin in the October games: Ruben Vargas.
Missing national coach Murat Yakin in the October games: Ruben Vargas.
Keystone

According to coach Jess Thorup, Bundesliga side Augsburg will be without Swiss international Ruben Vargas for "a few weeks".

02.10.2024, 14:43

02.10.2024, 15:00

The attacking player suffered an ankle ligament injury in training on Tuesday.

Vargas will not require surgery, but will have to wear a special boot splint for around two weeks, according to Thorup. Only then will he be able to start training again.

This means that Vargas will also miss the upcoming Nations League games with the Swiss national team on October 12 in Serbia and three days later in St. Gallen against Denmark.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Soccer. Cissé dismissed as national coach of Senegal

SoccerCissé dismissed as national coach of Senegal

Contract until summer 2025. Barça bring Szczesny out of retirement

Contract until summer 2025Barça bring Szczesny out of retirement

Five hot Champions League videos. Alonso's magic football, Calhanoglu's free-kick hammer and Xhaka in crossbar luck

Five hot Champions League videosAlonso's magic football, Calhanoglu's free-kick hammer and Xhaka in crossbar luck