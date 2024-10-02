According to coach Jess Thorup, Bundesliga side Augsburg will be without Swiss international Ruben Vargas for "a few weeks".
The attacking player suffered an ankle ligament injury in training on Tuesday.
Vargas will not require surgery, but will have to wear a special boot splint for around two weeks, according to Thorup. Only then will he be able to start training again.
This means that Vargas will also miss the upcoming Nations League games with the Swiss national team on October 12 in Serbia and three days later in St. Gallen against Denmark.
Videos from the department
SDA