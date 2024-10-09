Kevin Behrens has played for Wolfsburg since 2024. KEYSTONE

VfL Wolfsburg wants its players to sign a rainbow jersey. One professional not only did not go along with this, but also caused a scandal with his verbal comments. The club has now suspended him until further notice.

Syl Battistuzzi

VfL Wolfsburg recently invited some of its players to a signing session, where fan merchandise is signed for sale, competitions or charity campaigns.

Kevin Behrens was also one of the participants. But when the striker was asked to sign a rainbow jersey, the 33-year-old apparently not only refused, according to a report in "Sport Bild", but is even said to have said "I won't sign such gay shit".

He later had to explain himself to sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz. Behrens is said to have made it clear that he had no aversion to homosexuals.

At the request of "Sport Bild", the club announced: "During an internal meeting, statements were made that are not in line with VfL Wolfsburg's stance. The incident was immediately dealt with internally. VfL Wolfsburg emphasizes that it is aware of its social responsibility. The club and its employees stand for diversity and tolerance, and fundamental values such as respect, honesty and openness have always been firmly anchored in the club's philosophy."

Behrens, who played his only international match for the DFB to date in October 2023, also commented to "Sport Bild" and said: "My spontaneous comments were absolutely not right. I would like to apologize for that. The issue was clearly discussed internally and I ask for your understanding that I do not wish to comment further."

Whether the incident will also have sporting consequences for Behrens remains to be seen. At least on the pitch, the Wolves, who are 12th in the Bundesliga table, would not really be reliant on the veteran. He has only made three partial appearances this season.

Behrens' brother-in-law has also attracted negative attention

Meanwhile, the Behrens family are no strangers to unintentional headlines. Kevin Behrens' sister Kim is married to professional volleyball player Steven van de Velde. The Dutchman was in the spotlight at the Olympic Games in Paris this year. Eight years ago, the 30-year-old was sentenced to prison in England for sexually abusing a girl. Van de Velde was 19 years old when he had sex with the then 12-year-old in 2014. He was heavily booed in Paris. Together with his partner, he was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

"I know that this will play a role for the rest of my life. I have to accept that, because I made a mistake." But today he is no longer the same teenager he was back then. Van de Velde has a two-year-old son with Kim Behrens, who is a professional volleyball player and police officer herself.