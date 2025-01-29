Since the founding of the Champions League and the first season in 1992/93, a number of teams have managed to finish the group or league phase without a single point. But no team has ever been as weak as YB.

YB is eliminated from the Champions League with 0 points.

Never before has a team had a worse goal difference than the Bernese. After the 0:1 against Red Star Belgrade, it stands at -21.

"We couldn't bring what we wanted onto the pitch. The defeat hurts," said coach Giorgio Contini after the game. Show more

"We're counting on something," said Patrick Rahmen in September before Bern's first Champions League match against Aston Villa (0:3). "We want to get something against Shaktar," said Joël Magnin before the 2-1 defeat against Donetsk. "It's also about our own pride," said Giorgio Contini - the third YB coach this season - before the 1-0 defeat at Celtic Park.

The games against Inter, Barcelona, Atalanta and Stuttgart were also lost. After seven games, YB still had 0 points and a goal difference of 3:23. Before the very last game against Red Star Belgrade, the team said they wanted to give something back to the fans for their fantastic support.

Mission failed. YB also lost its eighth game in the top flight. And with 0 points and 3:24 goals, it is now statistically the worst team of all time in the Champions League. This inglorious title previously belonged to Glasgow Rangers, who were eliminated in the group stage in the 2022/23 season with 0 points and a goal difference of 2:22.

Contini: "The defeat hurts"

It can be argued that Young Boys had played two more games than Rangers two years ago and therefore had a greater chance of conceding more goals. On the other hand, YB also had two more games to pick up a point or improve their goal difference.

Either way, the Champions League campaign was a huge disappointment for the Bernese side in sporting terms. "We couldn't bring what we wanted to the pitch. The defeat hurts," said coach Giorgio Contini at the post-match press conference.

The coach was reluctant to comment on whether the poor statistics were a topic of discussion in the dressing room before the final game. "Under my leadership, we lost 1-0 twice in the Champions League. It would be wrong to talk about what happened before my time," said Contini. "The result is the same in the end. We are there with 0 points."