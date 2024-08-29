YB's Ebrima Colley, Joel Monteiro and Loris Benito still have reason to be happy after the draw. KEYSTONE

Sporting director Von Bergen, captain Benito and Lauper are particularly looking forward to Barcelona, Inter and a reunion with ex-buddy Rieder in the Champions League. Coach Rahmen reveals which teams he expects to score points against.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Away in Barcelona, at home against Inter and then the clash with Stuttgart and ex-buddy Fabian Rieder. YB can look forward to the league phase of the Champions League.

On the day of the draw, coach Patrick Rahmen announced on the YB website which teams he expected to be in with a chance. Show more

YB could hardly have been in a better position. The eight opponents in the Champions League are tough: Inter, Barcelona, Atalanta, Stuttgart, Aston Villa, Celtic, Shakhtar and Red Star Belgrade.

Of course, the protagonists are also delighted. On the YB homepage, sporting director Steve von Bergen is looking forward to the big Barcelona, the away game at Celtic Park and seeing former companions. "I'm looking forward to meeting a few old friends like Yann Sommer or Fabian Rieder. (...) It's always a challenge to be able to compete with so many great teams and gain experience. And we get a change from our everyday championship routine several times. But we mustn't forget that: The championship remains extremely important."

Patrick Rahmen reveals which matches he is particularly looking forward to: "Barcelona away and Inter at home are absolute highlights. I would have loved to have traveled to the San Siro. But this draw is extremely great for us. It will be loud at Celtic Park - a wonderful atmosphere." However, the coach is already thinking competitively on the day of the draw, saying: "Shakhtar Donetsk in Gelsenkirchen, we can expect something there, as well as against Red Star Belgrade. The opponents are all difficult. I'm not making a points budget. We want to prepare well for every game."

Benito: "Rieder should get shirts ready - some of us want one from him"

Loris Benito was still missing in the play-offs against Galatasaray. He should be back on the pitch in the league phase. "The opponents are great. It's a shame that we're not playing Barcelona at Camp Nou, but at the Olympic Stadium. But that doesn't diminish the anticipation in any way. Barça is my favorite team next to YB. I'm also looking forward to seeing Yann Sommer again with Inter Milan. And I wrote to Fabian Rieder during the draw that he should get some shirts ready because there are some players who want one of his."

And Sandro Lauper says: "They are all well-known opponents. As a long-time Barcelona sympathizer, I'm delighted. We're delighted to be hosting Red Star Belgrade. Celtic and Stuttgart away from home is very nice, there will be a lot going on."

