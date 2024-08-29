YB will face eight different opponents in the newly created league phase of the Champions League. Barcelona, Inter Milan and Stuttgart are tough opponents for the Swiss champions.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you YB will face Inter Milan, Barcelona, Atalanta, Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Star Belgrade, Celtic Glasgow, Aston Villa and Stuttgart in the league phase of the Champions League.

Next Saturday, Uefa will announce when YB will face which opponent. Show more

It's a nice program that UEFA's super computer has put together for the Swiss champions. Between mid-September and the end of January, they will play Inter Milan, Atalanta Bergamo, Red Star Belgrade and Aston Villa at home. The Bernese will play away games at Barcelona, Celtic Glasgow, Stuttgart and in Gelsenkirchen against Shakhtar Donetsk. The detailed fixture list will be announced on Saturday.

The highlights for YB will be the home game against Yann Sommer's Inter Milan as well as the trips to Barcelona and to ex-YB player Fabian Rieder in Stuttgart. The points are more likely to come against the lesser-known teams: Red Star Belgrade, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic Glasgow appear on paper to be on a par with the Bernese. Atalanta Bergamo and Aston Villa are not quite as prestigious clubs as others from Serie A and the Premier League respectively, but their teams are very highly rated.

World stars in the Wankdorf

Thanks to the strong play-off against Galatasaray Istanbul, players such as the Argentinian world champions Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) will be on show in the Wankdorf in the coming weeks, as well as football artists such as Henrich Michitarjan, Hakan Calhanoglu (both Inter Milan) and Nicolo Zaniolo (Atalanta Bergamo). However, the Bernese players are probably most familiar with Red Star Belgrade, which was a preliminary round opponent in the last Champions League.

Top pairings en masse were drawn in Monaco. In a process in which Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo acted as computer assistants, the software spit out the opponents. The matches of the best teams, i.e. those in pot 1, were announced first, and then it went down the pecking order to the top 4. YB was placed in pot 3. However, the categorization no longer plays a major role, as each team is drawn against two opponents from each pot.

The hottest matches in the Champions League at a glance BSC Young Boys : Inter Milan, Barcelona, Atalanta, Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Star Belgrade, Celtic Glasgow, Aston Villa, Stuttgart

Manchester City : Inter Milan, PSG, Bruges, Juventus Turin, Feyenord, Sporting Lisbon, Sparta Prague, Slovan Bratislava

Inter Milan : Leipzig, Manchester City, Arsenal, Leverkusen, Red Star Belgrade, YB, Monaco, Sparta Prague

Bayern Munich : PSG, Barcelona, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Bratislava, Aston Villa

Leipzig : Liverpool, Inter Milan, Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Celtic, Aston Villa, Sturm Graz

Dortmund : Barcelona, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Bruges, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, Sturm Graz, Bologna

Barcelona : Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Atalanta, Benfica, YB, Red Star Belgrade, Brest, Monaco

Real Madrid : Dortmund, Liverpool, AC Milan, Atalanta, Salzburg, Lille, Stuttgart, Brest

Liverpool : Real Madrid, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Milan, Lille, PSV, Bologna, Girona

PSG: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Arsenal, PSV, Salzburg, Girona, Stuttgart Show more

Live ticker to read