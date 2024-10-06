Defender Adrian Barisic scores the only goal between Basel and YB Keystone

Champions YB concede their fifth defeat with a 1-0 loss in Basel and now occupy last place in the Super League. Zurich and Lugano drew 1-1, as did St. Gallen and Servette.

SDA

A red card and a weakness with set pieces proved to be the Young Boys' undoing in Basel. Midfielder Sandro Lauper was sent off shortly before the break for a challenge on Bénie Traoré. In the 52nd minute, Adrian Barisic scored the only goal of the game from a free kick by Xherdan Shaqiri. It was the third defeat in a row in all competitions for the Bernese.

The points were shared in the top-of-the-table clash at the Letzigrund. Lugano's Argentinian Ignacio Aliseda gave the visitors the lead in the 26th minute, but Zurich's Colombian Juan Perea equalized the match just under ten minutes later. After four years and fifteen duels in which there had always been a winner, the two teams drew again.

Zurich and Lugano thus caught up with leaders Lucerne, who had drawn 2-2 against Lausanne-Sport on Saturday.

Servette had the opportunity to move to the top of the table with a win at St. Gallen. However, Geneva fell behind early on in eastern Switzerland, with St. Gallen captain Lukas Görtler scoring with his head. Miroslav Stevanovic also equalized with a header shortly after the start of the second half. The home team, who were short-handed after receiving a red card in the 81st minute, managed to hold on to the point.

Results and table

Results. Saturday: Luzern - Lausanne-Sport 2:2 (1:2). Sion - Yverdon 1:1 (0:1). Winterthur - Grasshoppers 1:0 (0:0). - Sunday: Zurich - Lugano 1:1 (1:1). Basel - Young Boys 1:0 (0:0). St. Gallen - Servette 1:1 (1:0).

Ranking: 1. Lucerne 9/18 (17:11). 2. Zurich 9/18 (16:10). 3. Lugano 9/18 (15:10). 4. Servette 9/17 (14:16). 5. St. Gallen 9/14 (17:11). 6. Basel 9/13 (16:9). 7. Sion 9/12 (11:8). 8. Yverdon 9/9 (9:14). 9. Grasshoppers 9/8 (10:14). 10. Lausanne-Sport 9/8 (13:19). 11. Winterthur 9/7 (6:16). 12th Young Boys 9/6 (11:17).

SDA