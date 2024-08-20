  1. Residential Customers
Injured in cup game YB new signing Pfeiffer out for weeks

SDA

20.8.2024 - 18:35

Patric Pfeiffer has to sit out again after just one match for YB
KEYSTONE

Young Boys' bad luck with injuries continues. The recently signed central defender Patric Pfeiffer will be out for at least six weeks with a thigh injury.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Patric Pfeiffer played one game for champions YB and already has to take a break.
  • The new central defender suffered a thigh injury last Saturday in the cup game against Printse-Nendaz.
  • According to YB, Pfeiffer will be out for at least six weeks.
Show more

On loan from Augsburg, Pfeiffer only made his debut in a YB shirt on Saturday in the cup game against Printse-Nendaz (10:0). The 24-year-old sustained the injury to his right thigh in a tackle, the club announced at the press conference ahead of the first leg of the Champions League play-off against Galatasaray Istanbul.

Pfeiffer was brought in to relieve the tense situation in central defense. Regular defenders Loris Benito and Mohamed Ali Camara missed the start of the season due to injury. The captain is in recovery training, while Camara made his first appearance in the last championship match against Yverdon.

SDA

