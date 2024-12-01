Cedric Itten and Young Boys shine again five days after the Champions League defeat Keystone

Young Boys show the hoped-for reaction to the 1:6 against Atalanta Bergamo. The 3-1 win against St. Gallen is the fourth home win in a row for the Bernese in the Super League.

Five days after the Champions League defeat, Young Boys showed themselves to be well recovered. With their fourth home win in a row, they finally shook off their initial weakness in front of their own fans. Despite being outnumbered for 25 minutes, however, they were not able to wrap up the three points with any degree of confidence. Only Silvère Ganvoula's 3:1 in the 96th minute calmed the nerves.

Darian Males and Cedric Itten paved the way for the hosts early on with their double strike after 25 minutes. In the second half, the action was more even. However, Moustapha Cissé could only reduce the deficit for St. Gallen - partly because Noah Yannick, who came on as a substitute after the break, decimated the visitors after an hour with a red card for a stretched leg against Males and Cissé missed a great chance to equalize with a quarter of an hour remaining.

All three goals were scored in stoppage time. The opening goal was dusted off by Males after Albert Vallci got in the way of Lawrence Ati Zigi's cross and Jaouen Hadjam was able to prevent Cissé from making a dangerous save in his own penalty area. For the second goal, the ball bounced back off the post after Alan Virginius' finish and Ati Zigi initially saved on the line. Before St. Gallen scored the final goal, David von Ballmoos first saved from Christian Witzig, who then set up Cissé, who was ready to shoot.

It was St. Gallen's first defeat after seven competitive games without defeat in November, of which only two were won. Young Boys, for whom coach Joël Magnin preferred Sandro Lauper to Mohamed Camara in central defense, continued their race to catch up and are now only four points behind the top six and one point behind seventh-placed St. Gallen.

Telegram:

Young Boys - St. Gallen 3:1 (2:0)

29'124 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 23rd Males 1:0. 26th Itten 2:0. 53rd Cissé (Witzig) 2:1. 96th Ganvoula (Itten) 3:1.

Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Athekame, Lauper, Benito, Hadjam (95. Blum); Males (66. Colley), Ugrinic (82. Niasse), Lakomy, Virginius (66. Ganvoula); Monteiro (82. Imeri), Itten.

St. Gallen: Zigi; Vandermersch, Diaby, Vallci, Okoroji (46. Yannick); Görtler, Stevanovic, Konietzke (66. Faber); Mambimbi (46. Toma), Witzig (85. Csoboth); Cissé (85. Akolo).

Remarks: 64. red card against Yannick (rough foul). Cautions: 16th Görtler, 69th Witzig, 84th Itten, 89th Imeri.

