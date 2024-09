Noah Persson moves from YB to GC on loan Keystone

Young Boys full-back Noah Persson is being loaned out within the league. The 21-year-old Swede will wear the Grasshoppers kit until the end of the season.

SDA

Persson moved to Bern last year from Swedish club Mjällby, where he celebrated the league title in the spring. According to a statement from YB, there is no option for a permanent transfer.

SDA