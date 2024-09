In good spirits: Swiss international Andi Zeqiri scores his first goal for Standard Liège Keystone

Andi Zeqiri scored on his first appearance for his new club Standard Liège.

SDA

The Swiss attacker scored his second goal in the 65th minute in Liège's 2-0 win over promoted side Dender. The Vaud native was loaned to Standard from Genk for this season in the Belgian league.

