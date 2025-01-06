Cruz Hewitt is set to make his mark on Australian tennis in the future. KEYSTONE

Cruz Hewitt, son of Australian tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt, is trying to qualify for the main draw at the Australian Open. The 16-year-old talent also trained with Jannik Sinner - much to the annoyance of Nick Kyrgios.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue Spot summarizes for you Cruz Hewitt, son of former world No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt, will make his debut in a Grand Slam qualifier at the Australian Open. The 16-year-old Australian received a wildcard for the qualifying.

Cruz Hewitt trained with world number 1 Jannik Sinner before the tournament.

Nick Kyrgios had little fun with the celebrity training guest. The Australian is a strong critic of the Italian due to Sinner's doping affair - and is therefore also taking Hewitt junior under fire. Show more

Lleyton Hewitt spent 80 weeks as number 1 in tennis and won a total of 30 titles on the tour - including two Grand Slam titles at the US Open (2001) and Wimbledon (2002). The Adelaide-born Australian has also won two ATP Finals triumphs in his 18-year career and won the Davis Cup twice with his country (1999/2003).

The former tennis star is still present on the tennis circuit. The 43-year-old has been captain of the Australian Davis Cup team since 2016. Hewitt could soon nominate his own son - Cruz Hewitt wants to follow in his father's big footsteps. The 16-year-old is the middle son of Lleyton and his mother Rebecca. The talented tennis player, who has been awarded a wild card, will play in the first qualifying round for the Australian Open on Tuesday night. The 1.88-metre tall teenager will face Nikolos Bassilashvili, who is twice his age, in the qualifying round. Nine years earlier, Hewitt senior tried to win the home major in Melbourne.

The world number 1263 (previous prize money: 480 US dollars) has chosen the best possible sparring partner for his mission to secure a place in the main draw. So Hewitt junior practiced with the number 1 Jannik Sinner. The practice session displeased another tennis player - Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios shoots against Hewitt on Instagram

Since Sinner's positive doping test, the Australian has not had a good word to say about the Italian. And therefore criticized his compatriot via social media. "I thought we were mates" (accompanied by nine broken hearts), wrote Kyrgios. And a minute later: "Love you, Cruz. But this is wild."

Screenshot instagram/cruzhewitt

The 29-year-old tennis bully's attack is Cruz Hewitt's first taste of how tough it can sometimes be on the tour. Hewitt junior used to be much more relaxed on the tennis court. As a ten-year-old Kniprs, Cruz was allowed to play tennis with Roger Federer for fun. For a long time, Lleyton Hewitt was something of an opponent to fear for the Swiss. The Australian won seven of the first nine duels before Federer got the hang of it - and won the next 15 games in a row.

Cruz Hewitt hitting with Federer just 10 years ago.



We're all so old. pic.twitter.com/QRZpaLjIWs — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) December 18, 2024