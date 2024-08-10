Imane Khelif presents her gold medal. KEYSTONE

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif withstands the pressure caused by a heated gender debate and becomes Olympic champion. Afterwards, she takes a swipe at the media.

SDA

The 25-year-old Imane Khelif beat Chinese world champion Yang Liu unanimously on points in the welterweight category (up to 66 kg) to win gold.

"God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal. That would be the best answer," Khelif said recently. In the final fight on the Court Philippe Chatrier in the Stade Roland Garros, she was also cheered on frenetically in front of around 15,000 spectators. After the verdict was announced, Khelif once again performed her jubilant dance around her own axis in the middle of the ring and was then carried on the shoulders of an Algerian attendant to thunderous cheers from the fans.

Bach confirms: "No doubts"

There was fierce controversy surrounding Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting, who will fight for gold in the featherweight division against Poland's Julia Szeremeta on Saturday. Both boxers had been excluded from last year's World Championships following tests about which the IBA, which is no longer recognized by the IOC, does not provide any further details. According to the IBA, neither of them had fulfilled the required participation criteria and had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants".

The IOC called this an "arbitrary decision without due process" and allowed Lin and Khelif to compete in Paris. "There was never any doubt that they were women," IOC President Thomas Bach reiterated several times.

A strong woman with special powers

After the medal ceremony, Khelif answered questions from the press and made it clear: "I am a strong woman with special powers. From the ring, I sent a message to those who were against me." She had been exposed to the attacks of a fierce campaign - and that was the best answer they could have given.

"I am fully entitled to participate. I am a woman like any other. I was born a woman, I have lived as a woman and I have competed as a woman." Her critics "are enemies of success," she added. "These attacks add a special flavor to my success."

More from the department

SDA