Gender debate at the Olympics Khelif with an emotional message: "Stop bullying athletes"

dpa

5.8.2024 - 13:30

Imane Khelif has already secured a medal at the Olympics in Paris.
imago

A heated gender debate has flared up around boxer Imane Khelif at the Olympics. The 25-year-old warns of the consequences and thanks the IOC. She wants to answer her critics in the ring.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Boxer Imane Khelif was not allowed to fight at the 2023 World Championships because she did not pass the gender test.
  • However, she is allowed to compete at the Olympic Games. A heated discussion erupted after Khelifi's fight on Thursday.
  • The Algerian has now spoken out and said that she feels her "human dignity" has been violated. Khelif already has one medal to her name.
Show more

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif, who is at the center of a heated gender debate, feels that her "human dignity" has been violated and has called for an end to the discussions. "I'm sending a message to people in the world to stop bullying athletes because it has an impact, a massive impact," said the 25-year-old Algerian in an interview on the video portal SNTV. "It can destroy people, it can kill people's thoughts, minds and spirits."

Gender debate at the Olympic Games. IOC spokesperson condemns reporter's question about Imane Khelif's chromosomes

Gender debate at the Olympic GamesIOC spokesperson condemns reporter's question about Imane Khelif's chromosomes

Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting from Taiwan are allowed to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris, although they had previously been excluded by the IBA, which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), following tests that have not yet been explained in detail. According to the IBA, both had not met the required participation criteria and had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants". This had triggered a heated debate surrounding the pair's battles in Paris.

"Justice" through IOC decision

Both boxers are in the Olympic semi-finals and are therefore guaranteed at least bronze. She is in contact with her family and hopes that they are not too affected by the discussion about her, said Khelif. "They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, that would be the best answer." On Tuesday, Khelif will compete in the semi-finals for a place in the final and a chance to win the Olympic gold medal.

After the gender debate. Boxing federation remunerates Khelif opponent out of pity like an Olympic champion

After the gender debateBoxing federation remunerates Khelif opponent out of pity like an Olympic champion

Khelif thanked the IOC for its decision to allow her and Lin to compete at the Games in Paris. "I know that the IOC has given me justice and I am happy with this remedy because it shows the truth," said the Algerian. The IOC had called the previous exclusion of the two boxers an "arbitrary decision without due process" and allowed Lin and Khelif to compete in Paris.

Gender debate at the Olympics. Carini defends Khelif:

Gender debate at the OlympicsCarini defends Khelif: "I apologize to her" - Bach: "She is a woman"

dpa

