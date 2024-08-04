Khelif and Lin win medals despite gender debate - Gallery Pure emotion: Algeria's boxer Khelif is delighted with a medal. Image: dpa Withstanding the pressure: Algeria's boxer Khelif wins a medal. Image: dpa Algerian fans are happy for boxer Khelif. Image: dpa Lin Yu-Ting is also happy about an Olympic medal. Image: dpa Khelif and Lin win medals despite gender debate - Gallery Pure emotion: Algeria's boxer Khelif is delighted with a medal. Image: dpa Withstanding the pressure: Algeria's boxer Khelif wins a medal. Image: dpa Algerian fans are happy for boxer Khelif. Image: dpa Lin Yu-Ting is also happy about an Olympic medal. Image: dpa

Ever since a heated debate broke out about their right to compete, the sporting world has been watching boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting. Both stand up to the pressure and are sure to win a medal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Algerian boxer Imane Khelif burst into tears as she left the ring after her quarter-final victory at the Olympic Games.

IOC spokesman Christian Klaue sharply criticized a reporter who questioned Khelif's gender and emphasized the inappropriateness of such questions.

Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting were disqualified in 2023 for allegedly failing to meet eligibility requirements, yet the IOC confirmed: "There was never any doubt that they were women." Show more

The female boxers at the center of a heated gender debate have secured an Olympic medal. One day after Algerian Imane Khelif (25), Lin Yu-Ting (28) from Taiwan also reached the semi-finals of the tournament. Both athletes, whose fights were accompanied by a highly emotional controversy over their right to compete at the Summer Games in Paris, are now guaranteed at least bronze.

Lin defeated Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva unanimously on points in her quarter-final in the 57 kg weight class. Lin fell into her coach's arms with relief after the verdict was announced.

Sudden worldwide interest in women's boxing

There were much more emotional scenes in the boxing arena after Khelif's semi-final victory on Saturday. The welterweight was cheered on by numerous Algerian fans in the hall following her unanimous points victory over Anna Luca Hamori from Hungary.

Imane Khelif (left) and the defeated Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori embrace after the fight sda

After the victory was announced, the 25-year-old slammed her hand down on the ring floor with all her might, saluted and burst into tears.

"This is a question of dignity and honor for every woman," said Khelif on beIN Sports. She had been wronged, "but I have God. Allah Akbar." She was then taken to the dressing room wrapped in an Algerian national flag by attendants.

IOC spokesperson: "This is no way to treat people."

IOC spokesperson Christian Klaue vented his displeasure to media representatives. As reported by "20 Minuten", Klaue reprimanded a journalist who wanted to know whether the IOC had asked Khelif whether she was intersex.

Klaue confronted the journalist: "Don't you think it's discriminatory to ask a person a question like that?"

Klaue continued: "You can't do that. You can't do that. I don't think it's the right way to go up to people and ask them: Are you gay? Are you intersex? That's not the way to treat people!" He emphasized that there are rules that must be followed and that this basis may be difficult to accept, but is necessary.

Klaue holds the media accountable

The journalist tried to justify himself, but Klaue did not accept this. "Who made it a big issue?" he asked and gave the answer himself: "The media."

Khelif had regularly taken part in international boxing competitions over the years and her gender had never been an issue. "Where was all the media writing about Khelif now?"

Lin Yu-Ting is happy about an Olympic medal. John Locher/AP/dpa

After Khelif's opening victory by technical knockout after just 46 seconds against Italy's Angela Carini, the Algerian's and Lin's right to compete was called into question by some quarters - including right-wing conservative politicians such as Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

IOC warns of culture war on the backs of the athletes

Both boxers were excluded by the IBA, which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee, following tests that have not yet been explained in detail. According to the IBA, both had not met the required participation criteria and had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants".

The IOC called it an "arbitrary decision without due process" and allowed Lin and Khelif to compete in Paris. "There was never any doubt that they were women," reiterated IOC President Thomas Bach. The IOC warned of a "culture war" being waged on the backs of female athletes.

Hatred and support

Lin and Khelif were met with hostility on the internet; Lin says she avoids social media. However, they also received support. Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and ILGA World supported the two athletes.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune congratulated Khelif on the short message service X: "You have honored Algeria, Algerian women and Algerian boxing. We will stand by their side, whatever their results."

Omar Khelif: "My child is a girl."

Imane Khelif grew up in Algeria, a country where LGBTQ+ people are persecuted and punished and cannot change their name or gender. Photos show Khelif as a young girl, and she is also registered as a woman in her passport, as confirmed by the IOC.

Imane Khelif (right) as a child in Algeria. Twitter

Khelif's father, Omar Khelif, spoke to Sky and AFP before the quarter-final fight and explained: "My child is a girl. She was brought up as a girl. She is a strong girl. I raised her to be hardworking and brave. She has a strong will to work and train." He also showed his daughter's birth certificate on French television.

Khelif's mother Irene also reacted with pride to the fact that her daughter had withstood the enormous pressure. "She is brave, despite racist and sexist attacks designed to break her," she said on Algerian television, according to the AP news agency.

