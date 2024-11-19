  1. Residential Customers
Billie Jean King Cup Italy beat Poland to reach the final

SDA

19.11.2024 - 06:29

Another final qualification at the Billie Jean King Cup: Sara Errani (left) and Jasmine Paolini win the decisive point for Italy against Poland.
Another final qualification at the Billie Jean King Cup: Sara Errani (left) and Jasmine Paolini win the decisive point for Italy against Poland.
Picture: Keystone

Italy is back in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup. Last year's finalists beat the Polish team in the decisive doubles match in Malaga.

19.11.2024, 06:29

19.11.2024, 07:28

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini beat the Polish duo of Iga Swiatek and Katarzyna Kawa 7:5, 7:5. Both nations had previously won one singles match each. Poland, who eliminated Switzerland in qualifying, played their first semi-final in the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga.

On Wednesday, Italy will have the chance to win their fifth title after 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2013. The opponent will be determined on Tuesday between Slovakia and Great Britain.

SDA

