Lea Schüller is no longer together with Lara Vadlau. Imago

German national soccer player Lea Schüller and Olympic sailing champion Lara Vadlau traveled to the Olympic Games as a dream couple. Now the two medal winners have split up.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The German national soccer player Lea Schüller and the Austrian sailor Lara Vadlau have split up.

Schüller leaves the city of love with a bronze medal in her luggage, Vadlau with a gold.

On their Instagram profiles, they gave their fans private insights from time to time. Show more

On Thursday, Lara Vladau wins a gold medal in sailing together with Lukas Mähr. The next day, she explained in an interview with Ö3: "Lea is no longer my partner." However, they are "still very good friends" and she is keeping "all the fingers crossed in the world" for Schüller in the battle for the bronze medal.

Lara Vadlau wins the first gold medal for Austria together with Lukas Mähr. Picture: Keystone

In the match for third place, Schüller from Bayern Munich came on for Klara Bühl at the start of the second half and promptly scored the only goal of the game.

The two will not be leaving Paris as a pair, but with a medal each. Schüller had been looking forward to taking part in the Olympics together beforehand: "It's super nice that we both made it to Paris. Maybe we'll bump into each other a few times. We rarely see each other, only about 100 days a year, as Lara travels a lot and trains hard to prepare for the Games."

The two successful athletes had shared snapshots with the public on Instagram from time to time during their relationship of several years, for example of training sessions together or from their vacations.

The 30-year-old Vadlau is a multiple world and European champion in the 470 class and won the first gold medal for Austria in this discipline in the mixed event at the current Olympic Games.

Schüller has been playing for Bayern Munich since summer 2020 and made her debut in the national team in 2017. She was ruled out of the Olympic semi-final against the USA due to inflammation of the patella tendon, but was able to make a partial appearance in the bronze medal match. And she delivered.

More from the department