Weather spoils comeback Marcel Hirscher breaks off camp in New Zealand

Linus Hämmerli

25.8.2024

Marcel Hirscher has left New Zealand without racing. (archive picture)
imago images/Sammy Minkoff

Marcel Hirscher traveled to New Zealand to compete in his first races. Even before the competitions, he is already leaving again due to the weather.

25.08.2024, 12:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Marcel Hirscher has already left the country before the competitions in New Zealand.
  • "It wouldn't have made much sense to stay any longer," says Hirscher. The multiple overall World Cup winner speaks of "borderline snow conditions".
  • Hirscher is due to return to the World Cup in Sölden at the end of October.
Marcel Hirscher announced his comeback in April. On his way back to the ski circus, the former World Cup dominator intended to compete in races in New Zealand. This plan has now come to nothing.

As reported by "skinews.ch", Hirscher left New Zealand before the start of the race. Two races each in the slalom and giant slalom were originally on the program. "However, he and his team have changed their plans and will be leaving New Zealand today," said the race organizer to "skinews.ch" on Sunday morning.

Hirscher: "It wouldn't have made sense to stay any longer"

The weather and snow conditions were ultimately the reason for Hirscher's early departure. "We traveled to Coronet Peak as planned, but saw on site that it wouldn't have made much sense to stay any longer due to the borderline snow conditions and the weather forecasts. So we decided to fly home a few days earlier than planned," Hirscher told the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper.

Hirscher wouldn't have needed the points from the New Zealand races to start in the World Cup anyway. He is guaranteed a starting place thanks to a wild card. The first giant slalom of the season is scheduled for October 27 in Sölden.

Hirscher benefits from rule changeWorld Cup starts for ski greats possible with wildcard in future

