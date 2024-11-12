Daniil Medvedev's focus was right in the second singles match in Turin. Keystone

Daniil Medvedev triumphs over Alex de Minaur and keeps his hopes alive at the ATP Finals in Turin.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Daniil Medvedev wins his second match at the ATP Finals.

He defeats Alex de Minaur 6:2, 6:4.

Medvedev will next play Jannik Sinner. Show more

Daniil Medvedev kept his chances alive at the ATP Finals in Turin by defeating Australian Alex de Minaur 6:2, 6:4. The Russian put in a strong performance and dominated the match, which he won in 80 minutes.

After his defeat against the American Taylor Fritz, in which Medvedev attracted attention with his unprofessional behavior, he now presented himself in better form. Despite the victory, the situation remains challenging for Medvedev. On Thursday, he faces a difficult match against the Italian favorite Jannik Sinner. If he maintains his current form, he could be in with a chance. However, a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the Sinner doping affair is not expected this week.

A sign of life in difficult times

The victory against De Minaur is a positive sign for Medvedev, whose career has been stagnating for a year and a half. Since his triumph in Rome in May 2023, his first tournament win on clay, he has been unable to win another title. Injuries and defeats to players such as Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have shaken his confidence.

"I played very well today," said Medvedev after the match. "I will have my chances in my next match as well. And if it doesn't turn out well for me, then I'll just go on vacation. Either way, it's good for me."

SDA