Historic Swiss Winter Games Most medals and 8th place among winter sports nations

SDA

23.2.2026 - 10:50

All Swiss Olympic medals
All Swiss Olympic medals. Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The curling men win an Olympic medal! The team around skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

The curling men win an Olympic medal! The team around skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. 40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.

Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Nadja Kälin pulls off a coup at the end of the Olympic cross-country skiing competitions in Val di Fiemme. She wins bronze in the 50 km classic including mass start.

Nadja Kälin pulls off a coup at the end of the Olympic cross-country skiing competitions in Val di Fiemme. She wins bronze in the 50 km classic including mass start.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Michael Vogt leads the four-man bobsleigh to bronze - the pushers Andreas Haas, Amadou David Ndiaye and Mario Aeberhard naturally also play their part in the success.

Michael Vogt leads the four-man bobsleigh to bronze - the pushers Andreas Haas, Amadou David Ndiaye and Mario Aeberhard naturally also play their part in the success.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss curlers lose the final against Sweden, but win silver.

The Swiss curlers lose the final against Sweden, but win silver.

Image: Keystone

"Milan/Cortina 2026" will go down in history as the Olympic Games with the most medals for Switzerland. The record from 1988, 2018 and 2022 will be pulverized.

Keystone-SDA

23.02.2026, 10:50

23.02.2026, 10:53

23 medals were won by Swiss athletes at the Winter Games in northern Italy. That is eight more than the 15 medals from Calgary 1988, South Korea 2018 and Beijing 2022, which were previously the Swiss record. However, the years cannot be compared 1:1 in view of the sharp increase in competitions. 38 years ago, 47 sets of medals were awarded in Canada, 109 in 2022 and 116 in 2026.

Nevertheless, Swiss Olympic can chalk up the Milan/Cortina 2026 Games as a resounding success with six gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals. Only in terms of gold medals was it not a Swiss record Games: 2014 and 2022 saw seven gold medals, 2026 saw six, won by Franjo von Allmen (3), Loïc Meillard, Mathilde Gremaud and Marianne Fatton. This resulted in 8th place in the medal table.

With nine medals, the alpine skiers also stood out this time. In the absence of Lara Gut-Behrami, eight went to the men and Von Allmen outshone everyone with three gold medals.

Franjo von Allmen stands out among the alpine athletes with three gold medals
Franjo von Allmen stands out among the alpine athletes with three gold medals
Keystone

In total, the Swiss men won 13 medals and the women 8, 2 of which were won in mixed competitions. In 2022, 67% of Swiss medals and four of the seven gold medals were won by women.

The development of Swiss medals at the Winter Games

  • 2026: 6 gold, 9 silver, 8 bronze, 23 medals in total
  • 2022: 7 gold, 2 pictures, 6 bronze, total 15 medals
  • 2018: 5 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze, total 15 medals
  • 2014: 7 gold, 2 pictures, 2 bronze, total 11 medals
  • 2010: 6 gold, 3 silver, total 9 medals
  • 2006: 5 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze, total 14 medals
  • 2002: 3 gold, 2 silver, 6 bronze, total 11 medals
  • 1998: 2 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals
  • 1994: 3 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze, total 9 medals
  • 1992: 1 gold, 2 silver, total 3 medals
  • 1988: 5 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze, total 15 medals
  • 1984: 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze, total 5 medals
  • 1980: 1 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze, total 5 medals
  • 1976: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze, total 5 medals
  • 1972: 4 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 10 medals
  • 1968: 0 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze, total 6 medals
  • 1964: No medals
  • 1960: 2 gold, total 2 medals
  • 1956: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze
  • 1952: 2 bronze, total 2 medals
  • 1948: 3 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze, total 10 medals
  • 1936: 1 gold, 2 silver, total 3 medals
  • 1932: 1 silver, total 1 medal
  • 1928: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
  • 1924: 2 gold, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
  • TOTAL: 63 gold, 47 silver, 58 bronze, 168 medals
Norway dominates again

Norway was the most successful nation for the third time in a row, raising its own record from 16 gold medals to 18, not least thanks to Johannes Hösflot Klaebo. The USA, who won the prestigious ice hockey final against Canada on Sunday, followed with twelve gold medals. Host nation Italy came fourth with 10 gold, 6 silver and 14 bronze medals behind speed skating and short track powerhouse the Netherlands.

