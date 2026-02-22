All Swiss Olympic medals Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill. Image: Keystone Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina. Image: Keystone In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen. Image: Keystone But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard. Image: Keystone Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal. Image: Keystone Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze. Image: Keystone The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze. Image: Keystone Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10! Image: Keystone Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint. Image: Keystone In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom. Image: Keystone The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint. Image: Keystone The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history. Image: Keystone Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal. Image: Keystone Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal. Image: Keystone The curling men win an Olympic medal! The team around skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze. Image: Keystone Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition. Image: Keystone 40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross. Image: Keystone Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition. Image: Keystone Nadja Kälin pulls off a coup at the end of the Olympic cross-country skiing competitions in Val di Fiemme. She wins bronze in the 50 km classic including mass start. "Milan/Cortina 2026" will go down in history as the Olympic Games with the most medals for Switzerland. The record from 1988, 2018 and 2022 will be pulverized.

23 medals were won by Swiss athletes at the Winter Games in northern Italy. That is eight more than the 15 medals from Calgary 1988, South Korea 2018 and Beijing 2022, which were previously the Swiss record. However, the years cannot be compared 1:1 in view of the sharp increase in competitions. 38 years ago, 47 sets of medals were awarded in Canada, 109 in 2022 and 116 in 2026.

Nevertheless, Swiss Olympic can chalk up the Milan/Cortina 2026 Games as a resounding success with six gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals. Only in terms of gold medals was it not a Swiss record Games: 2014 and 2022 saw seven gold medals, 2026 saw six, won by Franjo von Allmen (3), Loïc Meillard, Mathilde Gremaud and Marianne Fatton. This resulted in 8th place in the medal table.

With nine medals, the alpine skiers also stood out this time. In the absence of Lara Gut-Behrami, eight went to the men and Von Allmen outshone everyone with three gold medals.

Franjo von Allmen stands out among the alpine athletes with three gold medals Keystone

In total, the Swiss men won 13 medals and the women 8, 2 of which were won in mixed competitions. In 2022, 67% of Swiss medals and four of the seven gold medals were won by women.

The development of Swiss medals at the Winter Games 2026: 6 gold, 9 silver, 8 bronze, 23 medals in total

2022: 7 gold, 2 pictures, 6 bronze, total 15 medals

2018: 5 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze, total 15 medals

2014: 7 gold, 2 pictures, 2 bronze, total 11 medals

2010: 6 gold, 3 silver, total 9 medals

2006: 5 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze, total 14 medals

2002: 3 gold, 2 silver, 6 bronze, total 11 medals

1998: 2 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals

1994: 3 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze, total 9 medals

1992: 1 gold, 2 silver, total 3 medals

1988: 5 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze, total 15 medals

1984: 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze, total 5 medals

1980: 1 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze, total 5 medals

1976: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze, total 5 medals

1972: 4 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 10 medals

1968: 0 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze, total 6 medals

1964: No medals

1960: 2 gold, total 2 medals

1956: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze

1952: 2 bronze, total 2 medals

1948: 3 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze, total 10 medals

1936: 1 gold, 2 silver, total 3 medals

1932: 1 silver, total 1 medal

1928: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

1924: 2 gold, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

TOTAL: 63 gold, 47 silver, 58 bronze, 168 medals Show more

Norway dominates again

Norway was the most successful nation for the third time in a row, raising its own record from 16 gold medals to 18, not least thanks to Johannes Hösflot Klaebo. The USA, who won the prestigious ice hockey final against Canada on Sunday, followed with twelve gold medals. Host nation Italy came fourth with 10 gold, 6 silver and 14 bronze medals behind speed skating and short track powerhouse the Netherlands.

