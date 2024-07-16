Rafael Nadal returns to action in Sweden Keystone

Rafael Nadal returns to the ATP Tour seven weeks after his first round defeat at the French Open with a win against a prominent son.

SDA

The 38-year-old Spaniard, who is now only ranked 261st in the world, won his opening match at the clay tournament in Bastad against Leo Borg (ATP 461), the 21-year-old son of Björn Borg, 6:3, 6:4.

Nadal had returned this season from a long break due to injury and had to take time out again and again. From the end of July, he wants to compete in the Olympic tournament on the clay of Roland-Garros in Paris.

Nadal took the Swedish local hero Borg's serve early in both sets and won without any problems after 1:25 hours. In the round of 16, the 22-time Grand Slam winner will face the British No. 5 seed Cameron Norrie.

SDA