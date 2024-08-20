Aleksander Aamodt Kilde crashed heavily in Wengen in January. In July, the speed specialist reported a setback on his way back on skis, and now the next one follows.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- An infection in his shoulder continues to bother Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. A few weeks after his last visit, Kilde reports back from hospital.
- "It feels like a never-ending story," says Kilde in a video on Instagram.
- But the ski star remains positive. It's still a struggle now, but everything will be fine in the end.
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is back in his hospital bed. Just a few weeks ago, Kilde wrote of a "nasty infection that has caused some damage, which is quite a setback in my shoulder rehab".
Now Kilde has to deal with the next setback. The Norwegian spoke out in a video on Instagram on Tuesday. "Unfortunately, I'm back in hospital. I've already had three weeks of antibiotics, but the infection is back," said Kilde.
The whole situation feels like a never-ending story. Nevertheless, Kilde remains positive: "It is what it is. I will get through it." It's a waiting game and a bit of a struggle now, but everything will be fine in the end.