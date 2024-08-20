  1. Residential Customers
"The infection is back" Next setback for Kilde - ski star in hospital again

Linus Hämmerli

20.8.2024

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has to go to hospital again.
Imago

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde crashed heavily in Wengen in January. In July, the speed specialist reported a setback on his way back on skis, and now the next one follows.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An infection in his shoulder continues to bother Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. A few weeks after his last visit, Kilde reports back from hospital.
  • "It feels like a never-ending story," says Kilde in a video on Instagram.
  • But the ski star remains positive. It's still a struggle now, but everything will be fine in the end.
Show more

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is back in his hospital bed. Just a few weeks ago, Kilde wrote of a "nasty infection that has caused some damage, which is quite a setback in my shoulder rehab".

"It's a bitter blow"Kilde would have gladly done without this health update

Now Kilde has to deal with the next setback. The Norwegian spoke out in a video on Instagram on Tuesday. "Unfortunately, I'm back in hospital. I've already had three weeks of antibiotics, but the infection is back," said Kilde.

The whole situation feels like a never-ending story. Nevertheless, Kilde remains positive: "It is what it is. I will get through it." It's a waiting game and a bit of a struggle now, but everything will be fine in the end.

