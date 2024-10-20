Noè Ponti sets a world record. sda

Noè Ponti achieves an exploit in Shanghai. The Swiss swimmer sets a world record in the 50-meter dolphin in 21.67 seconds.

Noè Ponti achieves an exploit in Shanghai.

The Swiss swimmer sets a world record in the 50 m dolphin. Show more

Noè Ponti sets another record in the pool in Shanghai. The swimmer from Ticino sets a world record in the 50 m dolphin in 21.67 seconds. Last December, Ponti missed the global record by four hundredths. This time he lowered it by a tenth of a second.

Ponti's explosion in performance was one for the ages. He had already set a European record and two national best times in China in the previous two days (100 m butterfly and 100 m medley).

After the European record and two Swiss records, the 23-year-old has now achieved something at the World Cup in China that he has never done before in his career.

In the early afternoon, he will tackle the final heat (13:02 Swiss time) as the top favorite.

