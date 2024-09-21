Lando Norris is on the best grid position for the sixth time before a Grand Prix. Picture: Keystone

Lando Norris lives up to his role as favorite in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix. The Briton in the McLaren secures pole position ahead of world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

SDA

After his clear best time in the third practice session, with which he left the competition behind by almost half a second and (significantly) more, Norris was considered the first contender for the best grid position.

The Englishman then confirmed this in qualifying. He distanced Verstappen by two tenths on the decisive lap and will therefore have the best starting position before a Grand Prix for the sixth time overall and the fifth time this season. Norris' compatriots Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will line up on the second row in the Mercedes.

A commanding performance on the trickiest of tracks 💪@LandoNorris soars to a sixth career pole 🤩#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/HRwDKgDFVU — Formula 1 (@F1) September 21, 2024

Perez and Leclerc disappoint

For the last two Grand Prix winners on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the time chase ended prematurely. Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, the winner two years ago, was surprisingly absent from the final part of the top ten. Carlos Sainz, who finished first in the city-state twelve months ago, found himself in the barriers with his Ferrari after an accident. The Spaniard will start from 10th on the grid. Qualifying had to be interrupted for around a quarter of an hour to recover the damaged car.

The chances of success for Charles Leclerc in the other red car are only marginally better. The Monegasque driver's personal best lap time was invalidated for leaving the designated zone on the track without permission. Leclerc will therefore have to settle for grid position 9.

For the Sauber team drivers, the list of disappointing performances is enriched by another entry. Finn Valtteri Bottas and Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu will be on the back row of the grid in the Zurich-based team's cars on Sunday.

Videos from the department

SDA