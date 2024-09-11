Overall World Cup winner Marco Odermatt is working on his fitness with his Swiss teammates in Chile. The ski aces also shine off the snow.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss ski cracks are preparing for the new season in Chile.

Marco Odermatt and his buddies don't just shine on the slopes.

They are busy posting snapshots from the training camp on Instagram.

Can you tell which butt goes with which ski ace? Show more

Gino Caviezel posted a video on Instagram on Monday showing him and Marco Odermatt doing a backflip from a standing position. They do it so synchronously that you'd think they'd never done anything else before. The only deduction is for the landing (see video above).

But that's not all the ski cracks have to offer. On Tuesday, Odermatt posted photos on Instagram showing him taking an ice bath with Justin Murisier and Gino Caviezel, writing: "Three ducks are freezing." In the first picture, the three ski cracks are laughing at the camera; in the second, you can see them standing in the ice-cold water from behind, all wearing swimming trunks.

Which bottom belongs to which ski ace?

Justin Murisier (left), Gino Caviezel (center) and Marco Odermatt take an ice bath.

Screenshot: instagram.com/marcoodermatt

And here you can see the trio from behind. But which butt belongs to whom?

instagram.com/marcoodermatt

Have you been threaded on the search for the solution? Maybe it's clicking now?

instagram.com/marcoodermatt

If you're still looking for the perfect match, we're here to help you solve the whole thing. Focus on the caps and you've reached your destination.

The solution to the riddle

And here's the solution: focus on the caps and you've solved the puzzle. Bildmontage

