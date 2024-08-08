Alysha Newman dances after her bronze jump. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Alysha Newman wins the bronze medal in the pole vault and then dances provocatively for the cameras. After all, the Canadian also earns her living as a model on the erotic platform OnlyFans.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alysha Newman wins the bronze medal in the pole vault at the Olympic Games thanks to a new personal best.

After her bronze jump, Newman cheers exuberantly and "twerks" with joy.

Newman has a profile on the erotic platform OnlyFans. The 58,000 fans there can see erotic photos of the professional athlete for a fee. Show more

The women's pole vault competition was tragic from a Swiss perspective. Angelica Moser put in a strong performance, but was not rewarded with a medal. Although Moser achieved the best result of a Swiss athlete at the Olympic Games with fourth place, in the end she was left with nothing but tears because she missed out on a medal.

Alysha Newman's feelings were different. The Canadian improved her own best mark by two centimetres, set a Canadian record and won the bronze medal with a jump of 4.85 meters. After her bronze jump, Newman cheers exuberantly and dances with joy.

The fact that Newman, of all people, shows such a provocative jubilation is probably not entirely coincidental. The Canadian has a side income as a model on the erotic platform "OnlyFans".

Joining the sauna for 215 francs

The OnlyFans concept is simple. Users - or fans - pay money to see exclusive content from the models. Much of the content is pornographic, but Newman's is not. The Canadian posts pictures showing herself scantily clad - but not naked. Actually. Because, as "20 Minuten" writes, the Canadian apparently makes exceptions for special events. Last year, anyone who was prepared to pay the equivalent of 215 francs was allegedly able to attend a live, clothing-free sauna session.

For Newman, the appearance on Onlyfans is worthwhile, as she has 58,000 fans. A monthly subscription costs 12.99 US dollars. During the Olympics, you can follow her for half price. Newman also provided content during the Olympic Games, including a competition in which she is giving away three Olympic shirts worn by her. Newman has also already announced "sexy photos" with the Olympic medal.

Alysha Newman celebrates her Olympic medal with the Canadian flag IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

