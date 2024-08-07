  1. Residential Customers
4th place in the pole vault Angelica Moser's Olympic dream ends in tears

Linus Hämmerli

7.8.2024

European champion Angelica Moser forgets a few tears after missing out on a medal.
KEYSTONE

Angelica Moser was aiming for her first Swiss athletics medal at the Olympic Games since 1988 in the pole vault. But it came to nothing. Like Simon Ehammer the day before, she finished in 4th place.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Angelica Moser jumps to 4th place in the pole vault at the Olympic Games in Paris.
  • After two failed attempts over 4.85 meters, the 26-year-old from Zurich goes all in and attempts 4.90 meters. She also fails at this height.
  • Afterwards, she has to be comforted by her coach and family. The European champion is visibly disappointed after missing out on the medal.
Show more

Pole vaulter Angelica Moser achieves the best result of a Swiss track and field athlete at the Olympic Games in the pole vault. Nevertheless, she just missed out on a historic medal in fourth place.

Moser remains confident up to and including 4.80 meters. She jumps all heights in her first attempt. She breaks the bar twice at 4.85 meters before the European champion goes to 4.90 meters. But she also fails to clear this height. As a result, the 26-year-old from Zurich narrowly missed out on Switzerland's first Olympic medal in athletics since 1988. Back then, shot putter Werner Günthör secured the bronze medal in Seoul.

"I can't blame myself"

Before her first attempt at 4.85 meters, Moser and American Katie Moon were the only athletes without a miss and were therefore on course for gold. In the end, after two misses - one of which was extremely close - Moser put all her eggs in one basket.

After failing to clear the 4.90 meters, Moser's disappointment is written all over her face. The tears flow out of her eyes. Nevertheless, fourth place is a strong result. "I can't blame myself," says Moser after the competition on "SRF".

She immediately looks ahead and hopes to be able to attack again in four years' time at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Gold to Kennedy

Olympic gold goes to Australia's Nina Kennedy, who jumps 4.90 meters. Silver went to defending champion Katie Moon from the USA and bronze to Canada's Alysha Newman. Both jumped 4.85 meters.

The ticker to read

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Moser also tears over 4.90 meters

    The 4.90 meters are also too high for the Swiss athlete after her two failed attempts over 4.85 meters. The medal was within her grasp. In the end she finished fourth, the race for the medals is still on.

  • Moser sets her sights on 4.90 meters

    Angelica Moser goes all in! She will jump her last attempt at 4.90 meters. As a reminder: she became European champion with 4.78 meters.

  • Moser also breaks on her second attempt

    And again! She clearly has the height, but Moser is too close to the bar. She also fails on her second attempt at 4.85 meters.

  • First miss for Moser

    Moser makes a determined run for the 4.85 meters. She has the height, but on landing she pulls the bar down with her thigh.

  • Only five athletes left!

    The chances of a medal increase. Four athletes fail to clear 4.80 meters, including 2016 Olympic champion Aikaterini Stefanidi. There are still five athletes who now take a run-up over 4.85 meters.

  • Moser jumps over 4.80 meters

    Wooooow! Angelica Moser also jumps 4.80 meters on her first attempt. It is only the third time in her career that she has jumped this height.

  • Nine athletes still in the medal race - bar now at 4.80 meters

    Four other athletes jump three times over 4.70 meters. Now the bar is at 4.80 meters.

  • Moser nerves of steel!

    The Swiss athlete also clears the 4.70 meters in her very first attempt. The medal dream lives on.

  • The bar is now at 4.70 meters

    Ten centimeters more to jump. Angelica Moser will soon be making her next attempt. For six athletes it was already over at 4.60 meters.

  • Moser continues effortlessly

    Angelica Moser is ready! She also easily jumps over 4.60 meters.

  • The bar is raised to 4.60 meters

    All the athletes have jumped over 4.40 meters - except Eliza McCartney. The New Zealander skipped the starting height and now joins the action.

  • Five athletes with a false start

    Six athletes failed to clear 4.40 m. Katerina Stefanidi, Lene Onsrud Retzius, Tina Sutej, Imogen Ayris and Marie-Julie Bonnin have to make another attempt.

  • First attempt a success

    Angelica Moser jumps 4.40 meters at the start. A good start for the Swiss athlete.

  • Good prospects for Moser

    19 participants make it through to the final. If you look at the distances jumped by the athletes this year, European champion Moser is in the lead.

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the ticker for the pole vault final. Angelica Moser wants to win the first Olympic athletics medal for Switzerland since Werner Günthör in 1988. The final starts at 18:15.

    • Show more

