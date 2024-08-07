European champion Angelica Moser forgets a few tears after missing out on a medal. KEYSTONE

Angelica Moser was aiming for her first Swiss athletics medal at the Olympic Games since 1988 in the pole vault. But it came to nothing. Like Simon Ehammer the day before, she finished in 4th place.

After two failed attempts over 4.85 meters, the 26-year-old from Zurich goes all in and attempts 4.90 meters. She also fails at this height.

Afterwards, she has to be comforted by her coach and family. The European champion is visibly disappointed after missing out on the medal. Show more

Pole vaulter Angelica Moser achieves the best result of a Swiss track and field athlete at the Olympic Games in the pole vault. Nevertheless, she just missed out on a historic medal in fourth place.

Moser remains confident up to and including 4.80 meters. She jumps all heights in her first attempt. She breaks the bar twice at 4.85 meters before the European champion goes to 4.90 meters. But she also fails to clear this height. As a result, the 26-year-old from Zurich narrowly missed out on Switzerland's first Olympic medal in athletics since 1988. Back then, shot putter Werner Günthör secured the bronze medal in Seoul.

"I can't blame myself"

Before her first attempt at 4.85 meters, Moser and American Katie Moon were the only athletes without a miss and were therefore on course for gold. In the end, after two misses - one of which was extremely close - Moser put all her eggs in one basket.

After failing to clear the 4.90 meters, Moser's disappointment is written all over her face. The tears flow out of her eyes. Nevertheless, fourth place is a strong result. "I can't blame myself," says Moser after the competition on "SRF".

She immediately looks ahead and hopes to be able to attack again in four years' time at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Gold to Kennedy

Olympic gold goes to Australia's Nina Kennedy, who jumps 4.90 meters. Silver went to defending champion Katie Moon from the USA and bronze to Canada's Alysha Newman. Both jumped 4.85 meters.

