Muriel Furrer (✝) at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Andorra in August Keystone

The cycling world mourns the loss of Muriel Furrer. The young Swiss rider succumbs to her injuries the day after her serious crash at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich.

The 18-year-old from Zurich crashed in the junior women's road race in a wooded area on Thursday for reasons that remain unclear. She was flown by rescue helicopter to Zurich University Hospital, where she was diagnosed with severe craniocerebral trauma. She has now succumbed to her injuries.

The association is deeply saddened. "Our hearts are broken, we have no words," writes Swiss Cycling on the "X" platform.

"It is with a heavy heart and infinite sadness that we have to say goodbye to Muriel Furrer today. We are losing a warm-hearted and wonderful young woman who always had a smile on her face. There is no understanding, only pain and sadness."

"Our thoughts are with her loved ones and her family. We ask that you respect their privacy at this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for everything dear Muriel!"

It is with a heavy heart and infinite sadness that we have to say goodbye to Muriel Furrer today. We are losing a warm-hearted and wonderful young woman who always had a smile on her face. There is no understanding, only pain and sadness. pic.twitter.com/tFy9nAb1BS — Swiss Cycling (@swisscycling) September 27, 2024

"I am stunned by the death of the young U-19 rider Muriel Furrer following her accident at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family. My thoughts are with the entire cycling family," writes Federal Councillor Viola Amherd on X.

Ich bin fassungslos über den Tod der jungen U-19-Fahrerin Muriel Furrer nach ihrem Unfall an der Rad-WM in Zürich. Den Angehörigen spreche ich mein herzliches Beileid aus. Meine Gedanken sind bei der gesamten Radsport-Familie. — Viola Amherd (@Violapamherd) September 27, 2024

Team Visma responded to Muriel Furrer's last Instagram post with a message: "The world of cycling has lost a rider with a great future. Our thoughts are with Muriel's family and friends. Rest in peace, dear Muriel."

World Cycling Championships to continue

The organizers of the World Cycling Championships and the world federation also express their sadness. "In Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community has lost an athlete who still had her future ahead of her," they said in a statement. "The UCI and the Organizing Committee of the UCI Cycling and Road World Championships extend their deepest condolences to Muriel Furrer's family, her friends and her federation Swiss Cycling."

On Friday morning, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), Swiss Cycling and the local organizing committee agreed to continue the World Championships. The decision to stick to the program was also made in consultation with and in the spirit of Muriel Furrer's family. The relatives of the seriously injured rider wish the World Championships to continue as planned.

The tragic death has also made international headlines. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends," writes the British BBC on "X".

Fate reminiscent of Gino Mäder

The death announcement hits the Swiss cycling scene just over 15 months after the tragic accidental death of Gino Mäder. Mäder crashed on the descent from the Albula Pass at the Tour de Suisse 2023 and died in hospital the following day. Even then, the national tour was continued at the family's request.

These serious accidents in cycling are not uncommon. As recently as July, the Norwegian professional cyclist André Drege died in a crash on the descent from the Grossglockner during the Tour of Austria. The tragedies triggered a debate about safety in cycling, in which the excessively risky route of many races was criticized.

An up-and-coming talent

Muriel Furrer was regarded as an up-and-coming talent in Swiss cycling. In June, she came second in both the road race and time trial at the Swiss junior championships. She also showed her strengths in mountain biking and cyclocross. In May, she was part of the team that won bronze in the team competition at the European Mountain Bike Championships in Romania.

She lived in Egg, not far from Uster, where the start of the junior road race took place on Thursday. She attended the United School of Sports in Zurich and completed a commercial apprenticeship there.

