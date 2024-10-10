Richard Gasquet has had enough: the 38-year-old Frenchman will end his career after the French Open next summer Keystone

Richard Gasquet announces his imminent retirement. The former prodigy of French tennis will end his career next year after the French Open.

SDA

He made the announcement in the French newspaper "L'Equipe".

The 38-year-old Gasquet has been fighting for a place in the top 100 of the world rankings for months. The former world number seven, who is now ranked 133rd, has reached the semi-finals at a Grand Slam tournament three times - at Wimbledon in 2007 and 2015 and at the US Open in 2013. He won 16 titles, the first in 2005 in Nottingham and the last in 2023 in Auckland.

He also remains the youngest player to win a match on the tour when he beat Argentina's Franco Squillari in Monte Carlo in 2002 at the age of 15.

SDA